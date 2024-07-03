EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty hails Dundee youngsters in Banik Ostrava victory as he provides injury updates on Clark Robertson and missing trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty hails Dundee youngsters in Banik Ostrava victory as he provides injury updates on Clark Robertson and missing trio

The Dark Blues boss was delighted with his side in their 3-0 win in Poland.

Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Tony Docherty hailed a “really good night for the football club” as three Dundee academy graduates scored in a 3-0 friendly win over Banik Ostrava.

The Czech side are heading for European football in the coming season but were well-beaten in the end by the Dark Blues in Poland.

On target were Luke Graham, Jamie Richardson and Fin Robertson.

Graham netted a towering header just a few weeks after making the step up to the first team while Richardson impressed for the reserves last term.

“Three academy graduates scoring. Big Luke scored a brilliant goal, he is fantastic in both boxes,” Docherty exclusively told Courier Sport at their Polish training base.

Luke Graham rises high to plant his header into the Banik Ostrava net. Image: David Young
Dundee youngster Luke Graham rises high to plant his header into the Banik Ostrava net. Image: David Young

“Wee Jamie came on and got his goal, Fin runs through and gets his goal.

“It was a really good night for the football club.

“I’m absolutely delighted. We scored three goals at Arbroath but were disappointed not to keep the clean sheet – tonight we are playing against a real top opponent.

“Before the game I found out they have a £20 million budget and they are obviously a team that have qualified for European football in a strong league.

“You could see the way the game started they were a strong opponent but we finished the game with a 16-year-old and three 19-year-olds which is testament to the players.

“Our organisation, our mentality was great and I said to the players if we set about our task against good teams we can get the better of them.

“It was a really pleasing performance in many aspects.”

Injuries

Dundee have been in Poland since Monday, training at the Hotel Remes around 50km west of the city of Poznan.

Czech side Banik Ostrava are in the same facility and also played Lech Poznan on the same day with a different XI, losing 2-0.

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson made his first appearance at Arbroath on Saturday but picked up an injury. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

They have been without new signing Clark Robertson, however, after he picked up a hamstring injury in the weekend win over Arbroath.

The former Aberdeen and Portsmouth defender limped through the end of the first half at Gayfield and has missed the trip to Poland.

Also out of this match were Trevor Carson, Antonio Portales and Curtis Main. However, those are expected to be minor issues.

“We had a few missing,” Docherty said.

“We kept Curtis Main and Antonio Portales out as precautions, we need to protect them a wee bit because its early in pre-season.

“With Clark Robertson we’re waiting on word from his scan. He picked up a nasty injury and we’ve had it scanned.

“Trevor Carson was missing but it’s just about managing him. He played 45 on Saturday and has trained but it was good to give Harry Sharp some minutes.”

Fans

Dundee fans watch on in Poland. Image: David Young
Dundee fans watch on in Poland. Image: David Young

A band of hardy Dundee fans made the trip to Poland to cheer on their side and made plenty of noise at the small stadium.

“They were absolutely brilliant,” Docherty added.

“To be honest, I didn’t even need to tell the players – they all made a bee-line over to see them to show their appreciation.

“They’ve spent money to come over here and it’s hugely appreciated by myself and all the staff and all the players.

“It was a good wee win for them and I hope they enjoy their Polish beer tonight.”

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron in action for Dundee in the win over Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Banik Ostrava win as trialists impress and academy products…
Dusan Vrto met Dundee boss Tony Docherty in Poland. Image: David Young
Ex-Dundee favourite Dusan Vrto on love for club ahead of clash with old side…
3
Dundee players are being put through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
Dundee v Banik Ostrava preview: How to watch the action live for FREE
Brothers in sport - ex-Formula One driver Paul Di Resta and Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken.
Dundee No1 Jon McCracken reveals family inspiration in ex-F1 star brother
Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Second scrapped Dundee and Ricki Lamie deal looks odd - but will…
Ethan Bristow won League Two with Stockport last season. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee closing in on the signing of international defender Ethan Bristow
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson: From kid with 'huge promise' to leadership role at Dundee
2
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee pre-season positives in Poland explained as Tony Docherty reveals reward for players
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'Fitter and stronger' Scott Tiffoney eager to build on debut Dundee season

Conversation