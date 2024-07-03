EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty hails Dundee youngsters in Banik Ostrava victory as he provides injury updates on Clark Robertson and missing trio

Tony Docherty hailed a “really good night for the football club” as three Dundee academy graduates scored in a 3-0 friendly win over Banik Ostrava.

The Czech side are heading for European football in the coming season but were well-beaten in the end by the Dark Blues in Poland.

On target were Luke Graham, Jamie Richardson and Fin Robertson.

Graham netted a towering header just a few weeks after making the step up to the first team while Richardson impressed for the reserves last term.

“Three academy graduates scoring. Big Luke scored a brilliant goal, he is fantastic in both boxes,” Docherty exclusively told Courier Sport at their Polish training base.

“Wee Jamie came on and got his goal, Fin runs through and gets his goal.

“It was a really good night for the football club.

“I’m absolutely delighted. We scored three goals at Arbroath but were disappointed not to keep the clean sheet – tonight we are playing against a real top opponent.

“Before the game I found out they have a £20 million budget and they are obviously a team that have qualified for European football in a strong league.

“You could see the way the game started they were a strong opponent but we finished the game with a 16-year-old and three 19-year-olds which is testament to the players.

“Our organisation, our mentality was great and I said to the players if we set about our task against good teams we can get the better of them.

“It was a really pleasing performance in many aspects.”

Injuries

Dundee have been in Poland since Monday, training at the Hotel Remes around 50km west of the city of Poznan.

Czech side Banik Ostrava are in the same facility and also played Lech Poznan on the same day with a different XI, losing 2-0.

They have been without new signing Clark Robertson, however, after he picked up a hamstring injury in the weekend win over Arbroath.

The former Aberdeen and Portsmouth defender limped through the end of the first half at Gayfield and has missed the trip to Poland.

Also out of this match were Trevor Carson, Antonio Portales and Curtis Main. However, those are expected to be minor issues.

“We had a few missing,” Docherty said.

“We kept Curtis Main and Antonio Portales out as precautions, we need to protect them a wee bit because its early in pre-season.

“With Clark Robertson we’re waiting on word from his scan. He picked up a nasty injury and we’ve had it scanned.

“Trevor Carson was missing but it’s just about managing him. He played 45 on Saturday and has trained but it was good to give Harry Sharp some minutes.”

Fans

A band of hardy Dundee fans made the trip to Poland to cheer on their side and made plenty of noise at the small stadium.

“They were absolutely brilliant,” Docherty added.

“To be honest, I didn’t even need to tell the players – they all made a bee-line over to see them to show their appreciation.

“They’ve spent money to come over here and it’s hugely appreciated by myself and all the staff and all the players.

“It was a good wee win for them and I hope they enjoy their Polish beer tonight.”