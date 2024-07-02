Clark Robertson: From kid with ‘huge promise’ to leadership role at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Clark Robertson: From kid with ‘huge promise’ to leadership role at Dundee

Tony Docherty reveals he's been impressed by the former Scotland U/21 international.

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Clark Robertson has been impressing in his short time at Dundee.

The former Aberdeen and Blackpool defender returned to Scottish football last month after nine years away playing in England and, latterly, Israel.

He made his first appearance for the Dark Blues in the friendly victory over Arbroath at the weekend.

Whether he makes a second appearance on Wednesday during Dundee’s pre-season trip in Poland will depend on a hamstring knock picked up at Gayfield.

Despite that little setback, the 30-year-old has impressed his manager in his short time at the club.

Clark Robertson in action for Aberdeen in 2013, getting to grips with Hibs'
Clark Robertson in action for Aberdeen in 2013, getting to grips with Hibs’ Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS

“He’s different from when I had him at Aberdeen, he’s a proper man now,” Docherty said about Robertson whom he worked with between 2013 and 2015.

“He was a kid when we were at Aberdeen but a kid with huge potential and huge promise.

“Clark has had a great career down south, he was captain of Portsmouth and has racked up a lot of appearances.

“He is still the old Clarkie, a great boy, but he’s in the kind of mould of Joe Shaughnessy.

“He has matured as a man physically and I can see on the training ground he is taking responsibility and showing leadership.

“Clark has a really impressive CV and he is really driven coming back to Scotland. He is ambitious and I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen from him so far.”

‘Ticks a lot of boxes’

Clark Robertson with a top and scarf on after he signed for Dundee FC
Clark Robertson signed for Dundee last month. Image: David Young

Docherty added: “When he came through at Aberdeen he was more a left-back but now he has matured he is a centre-back.

“He is a robust big character and he ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“We looked at a lot of players in that position and we all came to the decision Clark would fit what we are doing here.

“I’m delighted to have him in the building.”

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney in action at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Diego Pineda
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney takes the congratulations from his Dundee team-mates at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken (left) has Scotland No 1 - and former Norwich team-mate - Angus Gunn in his sights. Images: SNS
Ricki Lamie
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) will go head-to-head on the opening weekend of the Premiership season. Images: SNS
Billy Kirkwood has joined Dundee as head of recruitment. Image: SNS
Conversation