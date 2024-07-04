Dundee set to snatch Ethan Ingram from West Brom after England youth international knocks back Baggies deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee set to snatch Ethan Ingram from West Brom after England youth international knocks back Baggies deal

The Dark Blues have agreed a move for the attacking full-back.

By George Cran
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA

Dundee are poised to sign attacking full-back Ethan Ingram from West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns and impressed on loan at Salford City last season.

Capped three times at England U/20 level, the Dark Blues are understood to be delighted to land the defender.

Ingram only made three appearances for the Baggies but showed up well on loan at Salford in League Two last season.

He’s also been capped at U/17 and U/18 level.

Ethan Ingram takes on Wrexham's George Evans (red). Image: PA
Ethan Ingram takes on Wrexham’s George Evans (red). Image: PA

Dundee have signed Clark Robertson, Jon McCracken and Seb Palmer-Houlden this summer.

And they are close to adding Ethan Bristow to their squad from Minnesota United, as revealed by Courier Sport this week.

Bristow played in last night’s friendly win over Banik Ostrava as a trialist, featuring at left wing-back.

Ingram will provide balance on the other flank as a right wing-back.

It’s understood he will jet out to join the Dark Blues on their training camp in Poland.

In agreeing the move to Dundee, it has been reported Ingram turned down offers in English League One and a new contract at West Brom.

The Baggies finished fifth in the Championship last season but were beaten in the play-offs by Southampton.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee's clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks trialists after pair impress in friendly victory
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty hails Dundee youngsters in Banik Ostrava victory as he provides injury…
Lyall Cameron in action for Dundee in the win over Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Banik Ostrava win as trialists impress and academy products…
Dusan Vrto met Dundee boss Tony Docherty in Poland. Image: David Young
Ex-Dundee favourite Dusan Vrto on love for club ahead of clash with old side…
3
Dundee players are being put through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
Dundee v Banik Ostrava preview: How to watch the action live for FREE
Brothers in sport - ex-Formula One driver Paul Di Resta and Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken.
Dundee No1 Jon McCracken reveals family inspiration in ex-F1 star brother
Dundee's on-loan defender Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Second scrapped Dundee and Ricki Lamie deal looks odd - but will…
Ethan Bristow won League Two with Stockport last season. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee closing in on the signing of international defender Ethan Bristow
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance.
Clark Robertson: From kid with 'huge promise' to leadership role at Dundee
2
Dundee defender Ricki Lamie in control against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie signs for Premiership rivals following Dundee axe
3

Conversation