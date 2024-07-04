Dundee set to snatch Ethan Ingram from West Brom after England youth international knocks back Baggies deal

Dundee are poised to sign attacking full-back Ethan Ingram from West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns and impressed on loan at Salford City last season.

Capped three times at England U/20 level, the Dark Blues are understood to be delighted to land the defender.

Ingram only made three appearances for the Baggies but showed up well on loan at Salford in League Two last season.

He’s also been capped at U/17 and U/18 level.

Dundee have signed Clark Robertson, Jon McCracken and Seb Palmer-Houlden this summer.

And they are close to adding Ethan Bristow to their squad from Minnesota United, as revealed by Courier Sport this week.

Bristow played in last night’s friendly win over Banik Ostrava as a trialist, featuring at left wing-back.

Ingram will provide balance on the other flank as a right wing-back.

It’s understood he will jet out to join the Dark Blues on their training camp in Poland.

In agreeing the move to Dundee, it has been reported Ingram turned down offers in English League One and a new contract at West Brom.

The Baggies finished fifth in the Championship last season but were beaten in the play-offs by Southampton.