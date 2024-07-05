First look at £500k Montrose restaurant with real helicopter play area

A new Montrose restaurant featuring a real helicopter play area is opening after a £500,000 investment.

Salty’s on Brechin Road opens on Saturday morning with a menu featuring traditional, Mexican and Italian dishes.

The venue is being run by Graeme Sutton and wife Emma, along with Graeme’s sister Gillian and her partner Barry Gill.

The couple used to run the Roadrunners sandwich shop in the town before it closed last month after 25 years in business.

The restaurant is in a new wooden-clad building and has an old helicopter on the grounds, which kids will be able to play in.

About 20 staff will be employed at the business.

Graeme told The Courier: “Emma and Gillian used to work at another restaurant in Montrose and we’ve fancied running something along those lines for a while.

“I’ve had my eye on this piece of land for some time. I’m a roofer but worked in catering beforehand.

Salty’s: Montrose restaurant to offer ‘little bit of everything’

“Once it was up for sale during Covid I bought it and we decided to build this new restaurant.

“It’s a good location, we’re able to have 60 cars in our car park.

“We’ll be open early for people to get their cooked breakfasts.

“Then we’ll run our lunches with sandwiches and soups, most of what was served at Roadrunners.

“At night we’ll have more of a dining experience. There’ll be Mexican and Italian dishes, smash burgers, steaks and ribs, a little bit of everything.

“I don’t do nerves but my wife has been stressing out about the opening.

“I’m quite calm and believe what will be will be. We’re hopeful it’ll be a success.”

The old Westland helicopter was previously put up for sale without an engine after it was retired from use at an offshore fire training centre.

Graeme said: “The helicopter actually came from the former RGIT Montrose site that closed down a few years ago.

“We’ve taken it and have turned it into something for the kids to have a play in after they’ve had their meals.”

Graeme says the decline of the high street played a part in the move to open Salty’s.

He added: “It (the high street) is on the ground. The cost of things has shot up and it’s affecting so many businesses these days.

“Even the price of a morning roll can be high now.

“I think that people would rather save their money and then go for a nice meal than constantly spend on smaller things.”