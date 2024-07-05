First look at £500k Montrose restaurant with real helicopter play area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at £500k Montrose restaurant with real helicopter play area

Salty's on Brechin Road opens this weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Salty's is set to open in Montrose
Salty's opens its doors to customers on Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new Montrose restaurant featuring a real helicopter play area is opening after a £500,000 investment.

Salty’s on Brechin Road opens on Saturday morning with a menu featuring traditional, Mexican and Italian dishes.

The venue is being run by Graeme Sutton and wife Emma, along with Graeme’s sister Gillian and her partner Barry Gill.

The couple used to run the Roadrunners sandwich shop in the town before it closed last month after 25 years in business.

The wooden-clad building has been recently installed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurant will be able to serve plenty of customers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurant gives off holiday vibes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Packed with colourful decorations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The restaurant is in a new wooden-clad building and has an old helicopter on the grounds, which kids will be able to play in.

About 20 staff will be employed at the business.

Graeme told The Courier: “Emma and Gillian used to work at another restaurant in Montrose and we’ve fancied running something along those lines for a while.

“I’ve had my eye on this piece of land for some time. I’m a roofer but worked in catering beforehand.

Salty’s: Montrose restaurant to offer ‘little bit of everything’

“Once it was up for sale during Covid I bought it and we decided to build this new restaurant.

“It’s a good location, we’re able to have 60 cars in our car park.

“We’ll be open early for people to get their cooked breakfasts.

“Then we’ll run our lunches with sandwiches and soups, most of what was served at Roadrunners.

“At night we’ll have more of a dining experience. There’ll be Mexican and Italian dishes, smash burgers, steaks and ribs, a little bit of everything.

Customers can expect a variety of dining options. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Salty’s will serve breakfast, lunches and evening meals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Suttons have thought of opening a restaurant for a while. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Another eating option for the Angus town. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I don’t do nerves but my wife has been stressing out about the opening.

“I’m quite calm and believe what will be will be. We’re hopeful it’ll be a success.”

The old Westland helicopter was previously put up for sale without an engine after it was retired from use at an offshore fire training centre.

Graeme said: “The helicopter actually came from the former RGIT Montrose site that closed down a few years ago.

“We’ve taken it and have turned it into something for the kids to have a play in after they’ve had their meals.”

There’s also a large seating area outside. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kids have the chance to play after their meals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bringing a touch of colour to Montrose’s outskirts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The helicopter has been turned into a play area for the kids. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Graeme says the decline of the high street played a part in the move to open Salty’s.

He added: “It (the high street) is on the ground. The cost of things has shot up and it’s affecting so many businesses these days.

“Even the price of a morning roll can be high now.

“I think that people would rather save their money and then go for a nice meal than constantly spend on smaller things.”

