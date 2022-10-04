Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 – but it has no engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 – but it has no engine

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 4 2022, 6.18pm
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.

If you’ve ever dreamt of owning your own helicopter now could be your chance.

For a mere £20,000 you could be the proud owner of a Westland 30 chopper, worth around £500,000 new.

The only catch is the helicopter, currently grounded in Montrose, has no engine.

Montrose helicopter could be used as glamping pod

Owner Mark Stephen, of Montrose-based company Equipco, which buys and sells used industrial equipment, doesn’t think the lack of engine is a problem for the right buyer.

Mark said: “We thought someone might even be keen to buy the chopper for use as a glamping pod.

Mark thinks the helicopter could be converted into a glamping pod. Image: Gareth Jennings.

“It has loads of potential.

“I’ve seen this done and it works pretty well, or perhaps it could be used for training purposes.”

Helicopter was left on former training centre

The Westland 30 is a medium-sized civil helicopter designed and produced by the British aerospace company Westland Helicopters.

It was derived from the Westland Lynx series of military helicopters.

Mark bought the helicopter along with other equipment when he purchased the former Montrose Fire Ground – a deal he completed just last week.

The helicopter’s interior needs some work. Image: Gareth Jennings.

The land on the Forties Road Industrial Estate was the first training centre in Scotland for offshore fire safety when it opened in 1976.

The training centre has now re-located, leaving the site empty.

It is  close to the site of a £500m innovation hub in the works by Crown Estates Scotland.

The Westland 30.

Mark said: “I decided to buy the site to create opportunities for business in Montrose.

“I am Montrose born and bred and wanted to invest back into the town.

“I am hoping to attract commercial businesses to Montrose from all over to create business development.

“The idea behind buying this site is to clean it up and lease parts of it out for commercial purposes.”

Lots of interest in helicopter

Mark said when he bought the land he had first dibs on a lot of the equipment left there, including the helicopter.

He said: “As I am in the business of buying and selling former industrial equipment I thought selling the helicopter would be a quirky way of highlighting what we are doing here.

“Already it has worked, I’ve had loads of queries and interest in the helicopter.”

The helicopter is available for sale via Facebook.

Tags

Conversation

