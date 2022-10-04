R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The R&A is to create a new, purpose-built base for its staff in St Andrews, it has announced.

It has acquired a parcel of land in St Andrews West for the development, which will bring most of its staff under one roof.

The move by golf’s governing body follows years of searching for a suitable location.

The R&A said it had reached an agreement with St Andrews West LLP, a partnership between Headon Developments and St Andrews University, to buy the site.

It comes as work restarts on an extension to the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse next to the Old Course.

Almost a year of traffic disruption is expected as basement locker rooms are enhanced.

Temporary traffic lights are already in place on the road to the famous West Sands.

And they are likely to remain there until August 2023.

The R&A’s statement follows the conclusion of the Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course on Sunday.

Timescale to be drawn up for St Andrews R&A base

St Andrews West is a huge mixed-use development, which has planning permission for almost 1,000 new homes.

It is already home to the new Madras College, with further land allocated for university and employment use.

The R&A said its acquisition would allow it to start drawing up plans for its new building and establish a general timescale for construction.

The body currently operates from five different buildings in St Andrews.

And a spokesman said the new base would allow it to consolidate its operations.

Those include governing the game, staging major championships such as The Open and the AIG Women’s Open, and working with its global network of affiliated national associations to boost participation in golf.

Operations will continue at the R&A World Golf Museum, Allan Robertson House at Kingsbarns and its storage facility in Cupar.

Changes to public access around Royal and Ancient Clubhouse

Meanwhile, the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse works will provide better changing and shower facilities for members.

It will see the basement extended under the club car park and to the north of the building.

And it will mean changes to public access in the area around the clubhouse until work finishes in 2024.

As well as temporary traffic lights, the north footway on Golf Place will be closed, although pedestrian access will be maintained in front of the clubhouse beside the first tee.

Work has already started there but was paused during the Dunhill tournament.

The spokesman said: “Residents in the vicinity of the clubhouse have been advised and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club is committed to minimising the disruption as far as possible.

“The clubhouse will be closed while the work is carried out and members will use the nearby Forgan House.”

Difference between the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and The R&A

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club was established in 1754 and is now a leading authority on the world game.

And it has more than 2,400 members worldwide.

In 2004, it devolved responsibility for the administration of the rules of golf, the running of The Open and other key events and the development of the game.

Those are now the responsibility of a group of companies collectively known as The R&A.