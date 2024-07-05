Dundee murder accused told police: ‘He cut me, I have cut him’

Murder accused Kerri Hutcheson told police “he cut me, I have cut him” before demonstrating how she tried to defend herself from being attacked, a court has heard.

The 34-year-old was said to have made a series of comments to officers who were called to her home on Dundee’s Whitfield Avenue following the death of her partner, 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson.

The High Court in Dundee heard how Mr Hutcheson, originally from the Glasgow area, died on March 7 2022 after suffering a stab wound to the chest.

A knife with blood spots on its blade was found sitting on a plate in the kitchen area.

It was revealed by a forensic pathologist who carried out the post-mortem on Mr Hutcheson’s body that he had been stabbed through his heart.

Hutcheson’s frantic call to 999 was previously played to the court with Hutcheson herself complaining of her hand being “cut to f***.”

‘Am I a murderer?’

PC Stephanie Chalmers and another female officer were deployed to assist Hutcheson with removing her blood-stained clothing.

Jurors heard claims that Hutcheson – who was employed as a carer – could offer little explanation for the cut on her hand, which was around 2cm and appeared swollen but was not believed to be bleeding.

Ambulance staff said she should be checked over at Ninewells Hospital.

PC Chalmers said Hutcheson made several remarks under caution between being taken to hospital and being placed in a cell at police headquarters.

Hutcheson was quoted as saying in PC Chalmers’ notebook: “I nearly killed someone. I done the right thing. I gave him CPR and called an ambulance.

“Is he dead or alive? Am I a murderer? I could jump up and murder you with the way I was earlier on.”

Hutcheson, who was said to be visibly under the influence of alcohol, initially offered little explanation about any incident that occurred before making gestures with her hands.

The officer demonstrated by raising both of her hands in closed fists covering her face.

PC Chalmers’ quotes attributed to Hutcheson included: “I remember him coming towards me then it’s fuzzy.

“It was a silly f****** argument. I wouldn’t stab myself would I?”

‘I know in my heart I wouldn’t hurt someone that bad’

While at the accident and emergency department, PC Chalmers claimed Hutcheson said: “He cut me, I have cut him.”

When asked about what caused the injury, Hutcheson allegedly said: “The same thing I have cut him with.”

She continued later: “I have to spend the rest of my life in jail. Maybe that’s what I deserve.

“I’m a murderer. What is everyone going to say about me?

“I don’t really know what happened. He was the best. I don’t know if he’s went for me or if I have went for him.

“I know in my heart I wouldn’t hurt someone that bad. I will just have to take it on the chin and say I am a murderer.”

‘Context’ behind talk of murder

Hutcheson’s defence counsel queried why his client started to use the word “murder” at Ninewells.

The court heard how DC Andrew Howe was the one who informed Hutcheson that her partner had died before immediately arresting her on suspicion of murder.

During the cross-examination of PC Heather Crawford, one of the officer’s who seized Hutcheson’s clothing, Mark Stewart KC said: “At Ninewells, the position alters and she’s talking about murder.

“Up until this point, this lady is injured, handled by police officers, asked questions, asked for her clothing, treated for her injury and tried to explain what’s happened while repeatedly asking about the welfare of the man she had administered CPR to and called an ambulance for.

“CID turn up and the first thing they do is arrest her on an allegation of murder.

“When we have an understanding of all of these things going on, there’s context to some of the things that are being said and why things are said at certain times.”

Refused medical treatment

Hutcheson was said to have been offered paper stitches for her injury but the jury heard claims she refused further medical treatment.

The court was told previously how neighbours could hear shouting from Hutcheson’s home address on Whitfield Avenue hours before Mr Hutcheson was discovered dead.

He was found lying topless on his back on a bed and despite the desperate attempts of paramedics, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at around 11.35pm.

The jury heard how the pair – who had been in a relationship for four months and coincidentally shared a surname – had previously been arguing in the days leading up to Mr Hutcheson’s death.

Hutcheson denies murdering Mr Hutcheson on March 7 2022 by stabbing him to death with a knife and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.