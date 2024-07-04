‘I think he’s dead’: Dundee murder accused in tears as jury hears 999 call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I think he’s dead’: Dundee murder accused in tears as jury hears 999 call

Day three of the Dundee High Court trial heard that Kerri Hutcheson told a police officer: "It was just a silly fight."

By Ciaran Shanks
Police at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022. Image: DCT Media
Police at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022. Image: DCT Media

A woman accused of murdering her partner broke down in tears as a court heard her desperate 999 call to emergency services.

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, is on trial accused of killing 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson by stabbing him with a knife at her home on Whitfield Avenue in March 2022.

The High Court in Dundee heard Hutcheson scream and shout throughout the recording, which lasted around 23 minutes.

In earlier evidence, a police sergeant described finding Mr Hutcheson – who shared a surname with the accused by coincidence – lying topless and unconscious on a bed with a single stab wound to his chest.

A knife with blood spots would later be discovered on a kitchen worktop.

‘Tell me you’re alive please’

Hutcheson – described by defence counsel Mark Stewart KC as “incoherent and panicked” – told the 999 operator they had been arguing but “didn’t mean to hurt him”.

She repeatedly said: “Send help please,” and “tell me what I need to do,” as well as complaining about her hand being “cut to f***.”

Hutcheson, a carer, claimed that her partner tried to stab her and that she “tried to hit him” before adding it was “just like pure stupid.”

In the distressing audio played to jurors, Mr Hutcheson could be heard groaning in the background of the call.

Forensic teams at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022. Image: DCT Media

The court heard how Hutcheson was repeatedly asked to compress the wound.

She continued to plead for paramedics to attend and said she couldn’t leave Mr Hutcheson.

Officers who attended would later find tissue and other items stained with blood.

Hutcheson repeatedly shouted: “Wake up,” after believing Mr Hutcheson had slipped out of consciousness.

She said: “Graeme are you alive? Tell me you’re alive please. I think he’s dead. He’s dead.

“Graeme, anything. Are you breathing? I think he’s dead.”

Hutcheson was then heard to repeat “he’s dead” before allowing police entry to the address.

The court was adjourned for a brief period after Hutcheson could be seen sobbing profusely in the dock.

‘It was just a stupid fight’

Paramedic John McKiddie, now retired, explained how he and other colleagues worked frantically for around 20 minutes to save Mr Hutcheson’s life.

However, Mr Hutcheson showed no vital signs from their arrival until he was pronounced dead at around 11.35pm on the night in question.

Hours earlier, neighbours reported hearing arguing and shouting from the address.

One neighbour heard a distinctive Glaswegian accent which he recognised as Mr Hutcheson’s voice.

Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered by partner Kerri.

PC Christopher Tawse remained with Hutcheson downstairs as his colleague assisted paramedics in the upstairs bedroom.

He said Hutcheson repeatedly asked about Mr Hutcheson’s condition before making a number of “rhetorical” remarks and questions.

PC Tawse believed Hutcheson was under the influence of alcohol after noting she was unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.

She was cautioned after saying: “It was just a stupid fight.”

Other remarks included: “Is he still alive? I tried to keep him alive. Is he dead?

“Am I going to get 40 years for this? Am I gonna end up with years in the jail for this? F****** great going to get years in the jail.”

The court was also shown several images of blood spots on flooring, on a banister and in several parts of the kitchen where the knife was discovered.

Hutcheson, of Harcourt Street, denies murdering her partner by stabbing him to death on March 7 2022 at an address on Whitfield Avenue.

She has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

