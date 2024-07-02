Murder accused denies stabbing partner to death in Dundee as trial gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Murder accused denies stabbing partner to death in Dundee as trial gets underway

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, allegedly murdered 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson in the Whitfield area of the city in March 2022.

By Ciaran Shanks
Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered at a house in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, on March 7 2022.
Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered at a house in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, on March 7 2022.

A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her partner by stabbing him to death in Dundee.

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, allegedly murdered 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson in the Whitfield area of the city in March 2022.

Hutcheson, of Harcourt Street, denies the allegation against her and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

It is alleged that on March 7 2022 at an address on Whitfield Avenue, she assaulted and murdered Mr Hutcheson by striking him on the body with a knife.

Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered by partner Kerri.

The Crown Office alleges that the offence was aggravated by the abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

Cause of death was stab wound

A joint minute – agreed by prosecutors and the defence – was read aloud to jurors at the High Court in Dundee.

This revealed that Mr Hutcheson, originally of the Cambuslang area, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency services had raced to the address after 11pm on the day in question but he was pronounced dead.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

