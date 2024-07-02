Murder accused denies stabbing partner to death in Dundee as trial gets underway

A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her partner by stabbing him to death in Dundee.

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, allegedly murdered 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson in the Whitfield area of the city in March 2022.

Hutcheson, of Harcourt Street, denies the allegation against her and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

It is alleged that on March 7 2022 at an address on Whitfield Avenue, she assaulted and murdered Mr Hutcheson by striking him on the body with a knife.

The Crown Office alleges that the offence was aggravated by the abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

Cause of death was stab wound

A joint minute – agreed by prosecutors and the defence – was read aloud to jurors at the High Court in Dundee.

This revealed that Mr Hutcheson, originally of the Cambuslang area, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency services had raced to the address after 11pm on the day in question but he was pronounced dead.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

