EXCLUSIVE: American interest in re-opening Camperdown Golf Course and mansion house

Investors from the US are said to be interested in developing a golf centre at the former Camperdown Golf Course and mansion house.

Talks are said to be at an early stage but Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says the Americans have an “active interest” in the golf course and Camperdown House.

According to Mr Alexander, the Americans are in partnership with UK-based businesses.

He said that for “commercial reasons” he can’t divulge any information at this stage about who the interested parties are.

‘Active interest’ in Camperdown Golf Course and house

Camperdown Golf Course closed in April 2020 after 60 years of operation.

Councillors had decided to close the course to save hundreds of thousands of pounds a year and although there had been various last-ditch attempts to save the 6,548-yard offering, none came to fruition.

A 2022 bid to re-open the course planned for the spring of last year also failed to get off the ground.

Revealing the latest proposals Mr Alexander said: “There is active interest in the golf course and Camperdown House.

“A couple of months ago, I was approached directly by an organisation regarding its keen interest, and they aren’t the only interested party.

“They said in their email that they were interested in “opportunities to take over the former Camperdown Golf Course estate, with the purpose of redeveloping this into an 18-hole golf course.”

Mr Alexander added: “The Americans are looking to invest in golf properties and courses in Scotland and I believe Camperdown has the potential of being a leading course again in the UK.

“In that sense, we are working hard in the background to bring these areas back into use to ensure that they can be used to their full potential.”

Dundee council leader: ‘They already operate in Scotland’

Mr Alexander said the approach was made in April.

He added: “There’s a lot more to explore but clearly the interest is incredibly positive.

“I can’t divulge any details of the company or individuals owing to the commercial nature of the conversation.

“What I can say is that it’s a UK/USA venture with two of the key business partners being US-based.

“They already operate in Scotland, including organising international golfing packages.”

Earlier this week, Strathmartine Liberal Democrat Councillor Daniel Coleman demanded the city council take action over the poor state of Camperdown Park in general and the former golf course and mansion house in particular.

Responding to the latest news Mr Coleman said: “If there is a further private sector proposal to provide a replacement golf course it would be the second such proposal – the first one came to nothing.

“I hope this latest suggestion does come off because, let’s face it, the former golf course at Camperdown has been left to go to rack and ruin under the SNP administration.”

The course was controversially closed after councillors voted 14-13 in favour of a proposal to save the council an estimated £400,000 a year in subsidies.

In one of the most high-profile criticisms, world-renowned golf course architect Forrest Richardson said he was left dumbfounded by the decision and claimed investing in it would have brought in profits for the council.

It has been plagued by vandalism and anti-social behaviour ever since.

In one incident, a car was driven into one of the former bunkers and set alight.