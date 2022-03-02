Reopening of Camperdown golf course in Dundee delayed until at least 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proposed reopening of the golf course at Camperdown Park in Dundee has been delayed until at least 2023, The Courier can reveal.

It was initially hoped the once-popular facility, which was controversially shut by Dundee City Council in April 2020, would reopen in spring this year.

But the firm leading the project says both damage to the greens and complications caused by Covid-19 have knocked the rebirth of the site back.

It is understood this will delay the proposals until at least next year.

Nine-hole course still viable

However, Amity Hospitality says it is still “fully committed” to transforming the site into a refreshed nine-hole course with a state-of-the-art driving range.

The plan, which would also include an 18-hole putting range and a cafe/bar in Camperdown House, was exclusively revealed in The Courier last year.

Amity director Chris Charalambous says he still hopes to start work on the revamp in the next few months.

He said: “Amity Hospitality is working with the local planners, architects and other bodies on bringing Camperdown golf course back to use.

“Some initial issues, such as the car park and access paths, seem to have been solved and we are now looking forward to starting some work on the course.

“Covid-19 has delayed our plans by slowing down the pace of works, similar as other companies with ongoing projects.

Work to bring course back into use

“We are, however, fully committed to working with the local authority, golfers and investors to bring our plans to fruition.”

The deteriorating state of the course means it will take at least six months to bring the greens back up to standard.

Mr Charalambous says a more in-depth update will be supplied in the coming weeks.

Golfers ‘disappointed’ at delay

Keen Dundee golfer Sandy Craig says he has been left disappointed by the news.

The 49-year-old claims he has been gathering support to try and get the facility up and running in time for the arrival of the golfing world in neighbouring St Andrews this summer.

The Open will be held at the home of golf in July and Sandy reckons the timing would have been ideal.

He said: “We’re just a few miles away from the home of golf but we’ve closed a public course.

“Public courses are how young players get into the sport – it needs to reopen as soon as possible.

“Camperdown was a great course. The council could make a fortune with it if they did it right. They’re sitting on a gold mine.

“It’s sad to see the state of it. Overgrown is the best way to describe it.”

The course was controversially closed after councillors voted 14-13 in favour of a proposal to save the council an estimated £400,000 a year in subsidies.

The single vote ended 60 years of operation.

In one of the most high-profile criticisms, world-renowned golf course architect Forrest Richardson said he was left dumbfounded by the decision and claimed investing in it would have brought in profits for the council.

It has been plagued by vandalism and anti-social behaviour ever since.

In one incident, a car was driven into one of the former bunkers and set alight.