Fife ‘witch’ inspired track on Cluny-based musician’s latest album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Fife ‘witch’ inspired track on Cluny-based musician’s latest album

Fife songwriter Xan Tyler opens up about her inspirations for her 2024 record, Holding up Half the Sky.

Cluny-based musician Xan Tyler at the launch of her new album, Holding up Half the Sky. Image: Stephanie Gibson.
Cluny-based musician Xan Tyler at the launch of her new album, Holding up Half the Sky. Image: Stephanie Gibson.
By Rebecca Baird

Each track on Fife musician Xan Tyler’s new album contains a different story, but they all have one thing in common: women.

There’s Xan’s personal favourite, Rebecca’s Desk, inspired by the real desk of feminist writer Rebecca Solnit, given to her by a friend who suffered near-fatal domestic violence.

There’s her producer, Boo Hewerdine’s favourite, Forever Things, which charts the influence Molly Drake had on her famous son Nick.

And then there’s the song that 51-year-old Xan herself had to go out into the wilds of Fife to find: Devil’s Hand.

Inspired by legend of local witch

“I went on a couple of pilgrimages while writing that song,” reveals Xan (full name Xanthe) who is known to many for her 1999 success Sun Is Shining with synth-pop outfit Technique.

“Torryburn isn’t far from where I live, but I wanted to visit the grave of the Torryburn witch.

“Of course, she wasn’t a witch,” she continues, “just a woman, like most of those who were murdered in that state-sponsored femicide.

“Her name was Lillias Adie and she she was accused of being a witch and fornicating with the devil, and she was put in prison, where she died.

“It’s probably because she died there, rather than being drowned or burned, that she was given an actual grave.

A digital reconstruction of how Lillias Adie might have looked. Image: Supplied.

“Some brave soul dared to take her body out quite far and bury her when the tide was out, and put this enormous stone to grow over the body.

“And so it’s only accessible when the tide is out, this intertidal grave. It’s really quite difficult to find.”

Xan says that making the trip to Lillias’ grave “brought it all home” to her.

“It made her real, and therefore made the whole horror of it feel very real.”

Borrowing other people’s muses

Xan admits she is fascinated with the idea of muses.

“When I started writing this album, it was very much a letter to my younger self,” says the seasoned musician. “The subjects are all very personal to me, but I wanted to write about them from the perspectives of these other voices.”

She reveals she wrote the track You’re My Muse about Lizzie Siddal, the “Pre-Raphaelite supermodel” who posed for many famous paintings in the 1800s.

“I actually wrote about four songs about her, because I just went down a total rabbit hole,” enthuses Xan.

Xan Tyler on stage at her album launch in Glasgow’s Panopticon. Image: Stephanie Gibson.

“Her relationship with the painter Rossetti, who she was married to, was bonkers.

“She was addicted to laudanum, and he had all these extra women. But he was also insanely in love with her, and she was his main muse.

“When she died, he was so distraught, he buried her with all of the poetry that he’d written for her. But seven years later, decided he wanted it back, so he got some guy to dig it up!”

Teen daughters are mum Xan’s biggest fans

When we speak, she’s on a family holiday at Ardtoe, enjoying some well-earned rest on a secluded beach after her bumper album launch, which included an art exhibition with artworks inspired by each of the tracks.

But her enthusiasm for her art is palpable even when she’s supposed to be on her downtime.

And partly, that’s because her family are her biggest fans.

Her teenage daughters “play the album all the time”, and her eldest daughter, Lily, has even created a music video for one of the tracks.

Fife-based musician Xan Tyler is originally from London but now lives in Cluny. Image: Supplied.

“She’s an aspiring filmmaker, so she’s made a video for me for the track February,” says Xan, audibly bursting with pride. “It’s not out yet, but it’s beautiful.”

To celebrate the release of the album, Xan is planning a ‘hometown’ show at the Acoustic Music Club.

“It’s a great club,” she says. “I’ve been there to see loads of people I really love, just 10 minutes from my house, so it’s nice to be asked to do it.”

Genre is a serving suggestion for songstress

Long-time fans will know that Xan is notorious for flitting between genres.

Since she started off in dance and electronic music, she’s dabbled in reggae and dream pop.

Now this latest record, Holding up Half the Sky, is firmly in the realms of singer-songwriter. Has she simply not found a genre she wants to stay in?

Lily Hayes is one of the artists featured in Xan’s exhibition to accompany the launch of her record. Image: Stephanie Gibson.

“I just make music that I like,” she shrugs. “I know lots of people find their thing and they stick with it, but there’s not much I wouldn’t try.

“That’s not to say that everything would work for me!” she adds. “I don’t think I’d quite get on with a death metal album or something. But I think my vocal style means the sound and the lyrics all just hang together.

“It’s all me, so it works.”

Xan Tyler will play at the Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 8 2024.

More from Entertainment

Barry Keoghan plays love interest in girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s music video (Ian West/PA)
Barry Keoghan plays convict love interest in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video
Netflix accused of defamation by alleged ‘Martha’ in Baby Reindeer lawsuit (Netflix)
Netflix accused of defamation by alleged ‘Martha’ in Baby Reindeer lawsuit
UK fans are to experience Taylor Swift’s revamped Eras tour (Lewis Joly/AP)
UK to experience revamped version of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour
Taylor Swift is performing in Edinburgh ahead of dates in Liverpool, Cardiff and London (Ian West/PA)
Greens call for ticket levy on mega gigs as Swift’s Eras tour arrives in…
US star Taylor Swift is bringing her tour to the UK (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour finally arrives in the UK amid fan frenzy
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have divorced (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ruth Langsford extends leave from Loose Women amid divorce from Eamonn Holmes
Michael Mosley has gone missing (Nathan Williams/BBC/PA)
Major search for TV doctor Michael Mosley following disappearance in Greece
Cara Dillon has said she was shot in the face by pellets from a suspected BB gun while walking through the town of Frome (Haydn West/PA)
Folk singer ‘shot in the face with BB gun pellets’ in Somerset
L to R: Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway). (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC)
Billy Mitchell hit with ‘seismic shock’ as he discovers new Mitchell family
The BBC apologised for an ‘inappropriate comment’ made during its D-Day coverage (Lucy North/PA)
BBC apologises for ‘inappropriate comment’ during D-Day programme

Conversation