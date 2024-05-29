Brechin bowler Bob receives MBE on ace day at Windsor Castle

As a lad Bob Christie got the shock of his life when he knocked on the door of a grand Angus house during Scout Bob-a-Job week and found the Queen Mother in residence.

Little did young Bob know that more than 50 years later it would be him being welcomed into a Royal household to receive a priceless gong from her grandson as King.

And the former bobbie says the surprise of being awarded his MBE by Charles at Windsor Castle topped even the shock of seeing his name on the New Year Honours list.

In December, Bob was honoured for services to lawn bowls as the head coach of Scotland’s paralympic squad.

His achievements include guiding the team to a historic historic clean sweep of Commonwealth Games gold medals at Birmingham 2022.

He was delighted to be invited to a Windsor Castle to be presented with the accolade.

And it was King Charles who carried out the investiture in his first return to public duty since his cancer diagnosis in February.

Last-minute Windsor Castle surprise

“Amazing doesn’t cover it,” said 64-year-old Bob, who spent more than 30 years on the beat in Angus.

He and wife Christina travelled south for the occasion, unaware of who would be carrying out the investiture.

“It was a smaller ceremony than normal, just over 50 people,” he said.

“We arrived at Windsor and saw the helicopter going overhead and the standard going up.

“You aren’t told in advance which member of the Royal family it will be.

“It was only when we went through the main door and were given the pamphlet for the proceedings that we found out it would be King Charles.

“I was just so grateful to be at Windsor, but the excitement just rose when everyone found out it would be the King.

“That was the absolute icing on the cake for such a big day.”

And Bob used his moment with the monarch to play a blinder for bowls’ bid to become an Olympic sport.

“I had a minute and ten seconds with the King and it was just unforgettable,” he said.

“When I told him about my honour he joked that I didn’t look old enough to play bowls.

“But I was able to tell him it was a fantastic sport, inclusive for everyone and great for health and wellbeing.

“I mentioned the Commonwealth Games and he said the record of what we had achieved was incredible.

“That was a very proud moment for me.

“And then he asked if bowls was an Olympic sport.

“I said not yet, but hopefully it will be. And I joked with him that anything he could do to help see it added would be great.

“He just put you so much at ease,” added Bob.

“It was a great honour for me personally, but also fantastic for the sport and Bowls Scotland to be recognised.”

St Paul’s Cathedral service part of London trip

Bob and Christina were also honoured to attend a service of dedication at St Paul’s Cathedral.

“It only happens every four years and those who attend the Windsor investiture are invited.

“Both the King and Queen attended so it was even grander. It’s an unbelievable place.”

Bob said the Windsor date easily capped his previous Royal encounters.

“I grew up in Newtyle and probably around 1970 went to do Bob-a-Job at Drumkilbo House,” he said.

“It turned out the Queen Mother was in residence there while on a visit to Angus, so that was a bit of a surprise.

“And during my police service I actually drove Princess Anne from Brechin to Arbroath.

“I was involved in other Royal duties a couple of times when the members of the family were visiting Angus.

“But nothing could beat this, it was just incredible.”