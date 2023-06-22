Final turbine installed at giant Seagreen wind farm off Angus coast

The final wind turbine has been installed at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off the Angus coast.

The 114th turbine was installed at Seagreen, which is now producing two thirds of its total power.

A total of 76 of the turbines are now energised at the site about 17 miles off the Angus coastline.

The milestone comes months after work to install the turbines was paused.

Turbine milestone for Seagreen wind farm

Project director John Hill said: “This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project.

“The teams, including Vestas, operator of the Orca, Cadeler and our wind turbine marshalling team at Port of Nigg should be proud of what they have achieved.

“We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter array cabling works.”

Seagreen, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, is expected to be fully operational this summer.

The first turbine at the £3 billion development was installed in December 2021.

And Seagreen, the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm, achieved first power in August 2022.

Mr Hill said once it is, the wind farm will make a “significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets”.

Enough to power 1.6 million homes

Once fully operational, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

It will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually.

That is enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

SSE Renewables is leading the construction of Seagreen. It will operate the wind farm for its expected 25-year lifetime.