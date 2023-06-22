Woman ‘thought she would die’ as Fife domestic abuser compressed her neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman ‘thought she would die’ as Fife domestic abuser compressed her neck

Labourer Christopher Maxwell has been jailed for the attack on his partner

By Jamie McKenzie
Christopher Maxwell has been jailed.
Christopher Maxwell has been jailed.

A Fife brute who handed a £5 note to his partner to “get help” after savagely beating her to the point she thought she would die, has been jailed.

Christopher Maxwell, 29, inflicted severe injuries on the woman, including four broken ribs, fingertip bruising to her neck and two cuts to her head, which had to be glued.

Maxwell, of Meadowfield in Cowdenbeath, admitted kicking his partner on the body, repeatedly punching her on the head and body and placing both hands around her neck, compressing it, all to her severe injury.

He returned to the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing this week.

Non-harassment order and jailed

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Maxwell was “extremely remorseful” for the attack on his partner of eight years, with whom he had two children.

He said they are engaged and were due to get married this summer.

The lawyer said: “He is at a loss to explain what happened”.

Christopher Maxwell.

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff said: “You put your hands around her neck and compressed it to the point she thought she was going to die.

“This was a ferocious attack.

“In my view the only appropriate sentence is a custodial one.”

Sheriff Duff jailed Maxwell for 16 months, reduced from two years due to his early guilty plea.

A two-year non-harassment order was also made in relation to his ex-partner – apart from arranging contact with his children.

Assault lasted five-to-ten minutes

At an earlier hearing, the court heard the couple were out with friends in pubs before heading to Dunfermline’s Life nightclub at around 2:45am on February 5 this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Jamie Hilland said: “The accused started accusing her of cheating on him”.

Mr Hilland said the couple argued and took a taxi home to Rosyth.

 

The woman entered the house, ran upstairs to the bathroom and locked herself in.

Maxwell, a labourer, was described as entering the house shouting at her and continuing to accuse her of cheating.

He then unlocked the bathroom door and carried out the assault, which lasted between five and 10 minutes.

The fiscal depute continued: “He pinned her to the floor with both hands round her neck and compressed it to the point she thought she was going to die.

“He continued to kick her before realising (she was) bleeding heavily from the nose and head”.

Handed £5 note to ‘ get help’

Mr Hilland said the woman got up and Maxwell handed her a £5 note and “told her to get help”.

The woman ran to her mother’s house and she took her daughter to Victoria Hospital, where police were contacted.

The fiscal said while in hospital, the woman received a message from Maxwell indicating he intended to harm himself and apologising for his behaviour.

Maxwell contacted his victim while she was in hospital.

Police went to the property and found Maxwell asleep.

He was arrested and interviewed at Dunfermline police station and accepted responsibility for the assault.

At the last hearing, defence lawyer Mr Flett said the woman’s statement to police described their relationship prior to this incident as “good” and having its ups and downs but that they never before had a physical fight.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

