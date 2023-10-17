Man released pending further inquiries after boy, 16, ‘raped’ at Dundee Waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man released pending further inquiries after boy, 16, ‘raped’ at Dundee Waterfront

Police are investigating the alleged attack at Slessor Gardens.

By Ellidh Aitken
alleged rape Slessor Gardens
Police in Slessor Gardens on Monday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A man who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old boy at Dundee Waterfront has been released pending further inquiries.

Police received a report of rape at around 11pm on Sunday.

The incident allegedly took place at Slessor Gardens.

Officers, including forensic teams, were seen in the park on Monday morning.

A seating area was also cordoned off.

Alleged rape Slessor Gardens. Image: Andrew Robson
Police are continuing to investigate the alleged attack. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

In an update on Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, around 11pm on Sunday.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection and has been released pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

The amber warning covers Dundee, Angus and large parts of Perth.
Storm Babet upgraded to amber warning for Tayside as 'exceptional' rain predicted
Dundee football parking sign, where tickets are being issued
Dundee football parking: Streets where you are most likely to get ticket revealed as…
Dundee drugs bust at an address near Arklay street
Six people charged after Dundee drugs bust
The planters in City Square have been targeted. Image: Craig Duncan.
Dundee councillor hits out at 'depressing' graffiti undermining city centre revival
4
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf to reaffirm SNP support for Dundee Eden project in conference speech
David Walliams in Dundee.
Hundreds turn out to see David Walliams in Dundee
Tay Bridge closed
Rush-hour queues after Tay Road Bridge closed due to police incident
Dundee's Arbroath Road, close to the traffic lights near Sainsbury's.
Teenage girl taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Dundee
Zen Butt, owner of Sliders and Slices
Cancer diagnosis inspires man to open Dundee takeaway offering pizza by the slice
Radio 1 will host a pop up exhibition at the V&A
V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park