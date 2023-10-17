Man released pending further inquiries after boy, 16, ‘raped’ at Dundee Waterfront

A man who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old boy at Dundee Waterfront has been released pending further inquiries.

Police received a report of rape at around 11pm on Sunday.

The incident allegedly took place at Slessor Gardens.

Officers, including forensic teams, were seen in the park on Monday morning.

A seating area was also cordoned off.

In an update on Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, around 11pm on Sunday.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection and has been released pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”