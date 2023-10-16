Boy, 16, allegedly raped in Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

A 44-year-old man has been arrested after the alleged rape of a 16-year-old boy in Dundee.

Police Scotland say the alleged attack happened in Slessor Gardens on Sunday night.

Police, including forensic officers, were seen in the park on Monday morning.

An area around a seating area has been cordoned off.

Police: ‘Serious sexual assault report’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, around 11pm on Sunday.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

One eyewitness said: “A police van arrived around 11 this morning and started taping one of the benched areas off, then a forensics team turned up.”

Another said: “I don’t know what’s happened but the cops have been parked up on the pavement for a while now.”