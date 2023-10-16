House of Bruar supporting foodbanks – one pheasant curry at a time

A charity that makes ready-meals from shooting estates’ surplus pheasant and venison is pairing up with House of Bruar to boost the fortunes of local foodbanks.

The Country Food Trust takes leftover game and turns it into dishes such as free range pheasant casserole and curry and wild venison bolognese.

These are then distributed to foodbanks across the country, or sold in shops to raise funds for local groups.

The charity will be selling a selection of its pouches at the House of Bruar store near Pitlochry this weekend.

Proceeds will go towards providing protein-rich meals to foodbanks in the Perthshire area.

Organisers also hope to hear from local estates which may be interested in working with the trust in future.

Country Food Trust grateful to House of Bruar

Country Food Trust chief executive SJ Hunt will be manning the charity’s booth at House of Bruar on Saturday and Sunday.

She is also delivering a consignment of meal pouches to a foodbank in Aviemore on the Friday.

She said: “We work with shoots, estates, farms and game dealers across the UK to procure the meat and then rely entirely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to raise funds in order to process and distribute our pouches to those in need.”

SJ added: “Protein is arguably the most important food group. But as it is the most expensive, it is the first food group that people in food insecurity drop.

“Consequently it is the food group that foodbanks need most.”

She said she was grateful to the House of Bruar for the invaluable opportunity to raise funds and spread awareness.

Bosses are also keen to work with more landowners in Perthshire who hold shoots on their land and may be looking for an outlet for surplus birds or deer.

The Country Food Trust distributes the venison and pheasant pouches – which have a 12-month shelf life – to foodbanks.

It also donates raw meat to community kitchens and larger foodbanks that have storage and cooking facilities.

The charity has donated more than 2.8 million meals to people in need since it was founded in 2015.