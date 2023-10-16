House of Bruar supporting foodbanks – one pheasant curry at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House of Bruar supporting foodbanks – one pheasant curry at a time

The Country Food Trust has joined forces with House of Bruar to sell shooting estates' surplus game in aid of local foodbanks

By Morag Lindsay
Country Food Trust chief executive SJ Hunt holding food pouch.
The Country Food Trust chief executive SJ Hunt will be selling food pouches and spreading the word at House of Bruar. Image: Country Food Trust.

A charity that makes ready-meals from shooting estates’ surplus pheasant and venison is pairing up with House of Bruar to boost the fortunes of local foodbanks.

The Country Food Trust takes leftover game and turns it into dishes such as free range pheasant casserole and curry and wild venison bolognese.

These are then distributed to foodbanks across the country, or sold in shops to raise funds for local groups.

The charity will be selling a selection of its pouches at the House of Bruar store near Pitlochry this weekend.

House of Bruar exterior
The House of Bruar is hosting the food poverty charity. Image: Country Food Trust.

Proceeds will go towards providing protein-rich meals to foodbanks in the Perthshire area.

Organisers also hope to hear from local estates which may be interested in working with the trust in future.

Country Food Trust grateful to House of Bruar

Country Food Trust chief executive SJ Hunt will be manning the charity’s booth at House of Bruar on Saturday and Sunday.

She is also delivering a consignment of meal pouches to a foodbank in Aviemore on the Friday.

She said: “We work with shoots, estates, farms and game dealers across the UK to procure the meat and then rely entirely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to raise funds in order to process and distribute our pouches to those in need.”

Country Food Trust chuef executive SJ Hunt holding food pouch in front of van.
SJ Hunt wants to work with Perthshire foodbanks and landowners. Image: Country Food Trust.

SJ added: “Protein is arguably the most important food group. But as it is the most expensive, it is the first food group that people in food insecurity drop.

“Consequently it is the food group that foodbanks need most.”

She said she was grateful to the House of Bruar for the invaluable opportunity to raise funds and spread awareness.

Bosses are also keen to work with more landowners in Perthshire who hold shoots on their land and may be looking for an outlet for surplus birds or deer.

Man walking away from a shoot with pheasants slung over his shoulder.
The Country Food Trust can put surplus pheasants to good use. Image: Shutterstock.

The Country Food Trust distributes the venison and pheasant pouches – which have a 12-month shelf life – to foodbanks.

It also donates raw meat to community kitchens and larger foodbanks that have storage and cooking facilities.

The charity has donated more than 2.8 million meals to people in need since it was founded in 2015.

