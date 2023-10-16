V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park

The BBC is asking those who attended the event to share stories of their weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Radio 1 will host a pop up exhibition at the V&A
An exhibition will contain images and items from this year's Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee’s V&A Museum is teaming up with the BBC for a new pop-up exhibition.

The Big Weekend Experience will feature memorable images and items from this summer’s Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

The exhibit will feature photos from the event, as well as videos sent in from guests that will play on loop on a TV screen.

Accessories purchased from the event will also be on display.

To help with the exhibition, the BBC wants to hear from those who attended the event.

The Radio One website invites “creative and interesting entries and ideas for anything that you believe sums up the Big Weekend for you.”

Members of the public can send their own photos and videos on the form.

You can also inform the BBC about a physical item that reminds you of the weekend.

The form can be completed on the Radio 1 website.

Radio 1's Big Weekend took place in May
Photos, videos and accessories from the event will be on display. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The date for the exhibition is yet to be announced.

Last month, a survey revealed that more than half of those who attended the event had their impression of Dundee improved.

A spokesperson for V&A Dundee said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 was a huge success for Dundee and a highlight event for so many people this summer, and so we are really delighted that Radio 1 are returning to host the Big Weekend Experience at V&A Dundee later this year.”

