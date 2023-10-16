V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park

Dundee’s V&A Museum is teaming up with the BBC for a new pop-up exhibition.

The Big Weekend Experience will feature memorable images and items from this summer’s Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

The exhibit will feature photos from the event, as well as videos sent in from guests that will play on loop on a TV screen.

Accessories purchased from the event will also be on display.

To help with the exhibition, the BBC wants to hear from those who attended the event.

The Radio One website invites “creative and interesting entries and ideas for anything that you believe sums up the Big Weekend for you.”

Members of the public can send their own photos and videos on the form.

You can also inform the BBC about a physical item that reminds you of the weekend.

The form can be completed on the Radio 1 website.

The date for the exhibition is yet to be announced.

Last month, a survey revealed that more than half of those who attended the event had their impression of Dundee improved.

A spokesperson for V&A Dundee said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 was a huge success for Dundee and a highlight event for so many people this summer, and so we are really delighted that Radio 1 are returning to host the Big Weekend Experience at V&A Dundee later this year.”