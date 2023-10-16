Cancer diagnosis inspires man to open Dundee takeaway offering pizza by the slice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cancer diagnosis inspires man to open Dundee takeaway offering pizza by the slice

Zen Butt, 35, has made a miraculous recovery after a terminal prognosis.

By Ben MacDonald
Zen Butt, owner of Sliders and Slices
Zen Butt has opened Sliders & Slices on Dura Street. Image: Supplied

A Dundee man is hoping to provide for the community after the opening of his new takeaway in Stobswell.

Zen Butt has opened Sliders & Slices at the old Pizza NY building on Dura Street.

The decision to open the takeaway came after some horrific news for the 35-year-old.

He said: “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. It was stage four and the doctors told me I had six to 12 months to live.

“It made me think about who would be able to support my wife and kids.”

Zen Butt.
Zen is now fully recovered. Image: Zen Butt.

Zen, who has spent some time teaching in Spain, has now fully recovered from the condition.

He said: “It made me realise how short life could be and that it could end at any moment. Nothing is guaranteed.

“Battling cancer sparked a desire within me to do something greater.

“I’ve been recovering all this time and this year I’ve been in a position where I can go back to work.

“I could have carried on teaching but I decided that I want to do something beneficial with my time.”

The old Pizza NY building, Dura Street
The old Pizza NY building in Dura Street, Dundee.

Zen went back to education, obtaining a HNC in Business at Dundee and Angus College.

He said: “I wanted to set something up to help other people but also help my family in the long run so after I’m gone there’s still something to support them and they can continue supporting the city.”

Finding a gap in the Dundee takeaway market

Zen chose a pizza and burger takeaway spot after spotting a gap in the market.

He said: “There’s a limited number of places where you can get pizzas by the slice.

“I was an English teacher in Spain from 2015 to 2018 and there was one place on my way to work that sold pizza by the slice that I thought was a fantastic idea.

“I found myself frequenting there quite a few times.

“After Covid the cost of everything started going up, the cost of chips and cheese can cost up to £5 these days.

“I thought that if costs are going up and wages aren’t going up, there has to be some alternative for people who want good quality food at a reasonable price.

The location is good because there’s a lot of passing trade and there’s a school that could benefit from it too.

Zen Butt with items from his menu
Zen is hoping to give back to the community. Image: Supplied

“These schoolkids will benefit, instead of spending five or six quid a day we have this deal where they can buy a slice of pizza, chips and a tin of juice for £3.50.

“It helps them and it helps their parents as well. I want to help as many people as I can.”

Meals at a knockout price

Sliders & Slices is currently taking collection-only orders, before doing deliveries at some point this week.

Once fully decorated, there will be a seating area for customers.

Every burger on the menu is renamed after a boxing term, including the Haymaker and the 10-Count.

Zen recommends any entrepreneur to gain support before starting their new venture.

He said: “I’ve been going to Business Gateway with my idea and they gave me a lot of support.”

More from Dundee

Dundee's Arbroath Road, close to the traffic lights near Sainsbury's.
Teenage girl taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Dundee
Radio 1 will host a pop up exhibition at the V&A
V&A Dundee to host exhibition on this summer's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park
Alleged rape Slessor Gardens. Image: Andrew Robson
Boy, 16, allegedly raped in Dundee's Slessor Gardens
Hilltown Court, Dundee.
Man in Ninewells after falling from Dundee multi
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside
Kirkton Community Centre and Library
Kirkton Community Centre could close next year to make way for £100k boost for…
Dundee shopper Darlene Birse took part in the Aldi Supermarket Sweep.
Dundee shopper wins £2,700 in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Stewart's Lane, Dundee
Police launch probe after two deliberate car fires in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Tenpin's Dundee branch, located at Kingsway West retail park
Tenpin Dundee refused autistic children's carer access to soft play

Conversation