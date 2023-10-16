Teenage girl taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Dundee

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Dundee.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in Arbroath Road, close to the traffic lights near Sainsbury’s.

The condition of the girl is not known.

Police are investigating the incident.

Girl taken to hospital by ambulance following A92 incident

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.25pm on Monday police received a report of a teenage girl having been struck by a bus on Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“She has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”