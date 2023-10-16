Workers at Fife manufacturing firm to be balloted over strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Workers at Fife manufacturing firm to be balloted over strike action

The company's 6% pay offer, plus a one-off payment, was rejected by staff.

By Gavin Harper
An overview of Oceaneerings facility at the Port of Rosyth.
An overview of Oceaneerings facility at the Port of Rosyth.

Workers at a Fife manufacturing firm are to be balloted on strike action over a pay dispute.

Unite has confirmed around 90 staff at Port of Rosyth firm Oceaneering are involved in the dispute.

The company has made a 6% pay offer, plus a one-off payment, to its staff. That has been rejected by 84% of the workforce.

‘Highly skilled’ Fife workers

The pay offer rejection follows the workers having received a 1% increase in 2022.

The union says that represented a “massive real terms pay cut” with inflation rocketing to 14% last year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at Oceaneering are highly skilled workers providing specialist products for the obscenely lucrative offshore sector.

“They are rightly demanding to have their pay boosted to help meet the cost-of-living crisis.

Sharon Graham, the general-secretary of Unite the Union.
Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite the Union. Image: Unite.

“The Rosyth based workers will have Unite’s full support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Oceaneering.”

The oilfield services company, which specialises in manufacturing subsea cables, has operated in Fife for 20 years.

It provides engineering services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry.

Unite’s members are specialist process workers who make umbilical cables to support various offshore oil and gas installations.

The ballot on potential strike action opens on Wednesday and closes on November 7.

It is the latest blow to the firm’s Fife workforce, which saw job losses in 2020.

Unite members want ‘fair’ pay offer

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, added: “There are around 90 workers who suffered a massive real terms pay cut last year.

“The offer on the table from Oceaneering doesn’t get anywhere close to addressing this situation along with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Oceaneering site at Rosyth. . Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“The company is also reporting that it is coming back into profit. Our members are looking for a fair pay offer to reflect their skilled work.”

Oceaneering has been asked to comment/.

More from Business

Dame Sharon White, chairwoman of the John Lewis Partnership (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Being in care should be protected characteristic – John Lewis boss to Government
Applications are now being sought for the new spa academy. Image: Crieff Hydro.
Perthshire hotel Crieff Hydro launches spa academy
Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which owns the rights to back catalogues by artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, has seen its shares plunge after scrapping its shareholder dividend payout and warning over lower-than-expected earnings from US streaming royalties (Doug Peters/PA)
Gloomy mood music reigns at Hipgnosis Songs Fund after dividend ditched
More than nine million households have built up no energy credit going into winter, the survey found (Jacob King/PA)
Household energy debt hits five-year high of £216 ahead of winter, poll suggests
Australia’s online safety watchdog has fined X, formerly known as Twitter, for failing to explain how it tackles child sexual exploitation on the social media platform (AP)
Australian watchdog fines X over lack of transparency on tackling child abuse
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased its stake in fashion retailer Boohoo once again (Ian West/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group further increases stake in Boohoo
An artist's impression of one of the homes which has a variety of energy efficiency features. Image: Wilson/Paul.
Work starts at ‘flagship’ Dundee luxury homes development
Vulnerable households are being encouraged to see what support they might be able to receive locally (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Households struggling with costs encouraged to speak to their council
More than half said that they would rather go on holiday off-peak to save money, according to Credit Karma (Peter Byrne/PA)
Autumn breaks popular this year among cost-conscious holidaymakers – survey
Across Britain, the average new seller asking price increased by 0.5% month-on-month in October, to reach £368,231, Rightmove said (Steve Parsons/PA)
Rightmove records weakest month of October for asking price increases since 2008

Conversation