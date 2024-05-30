Refurbished Fife Airport cafe takes flight with new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refurbished Fife Airport cafe takes flight with new owners

Aneta and Wvocek Kwasniewska have taken on the running of the 40-seater restaurant in the Glenrothes aerodrome.

To go with story by Paul Malik. Skyview Cafe proprietor Aneta Kwasniewska. Image: Business Gateway Fife
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Fife Airport’s Skyview cafe has reopened following an extensive refurbishment and new owners.

Aneta and Wvocek Kwasniewska have taken on the running of the 40-seater restaurant in Glenrothes.

Open six-days-a-week, the cafe hosts locals, visitors and pilots who have touched down at the aerodrome.

Aneta is an experienced pastry chef, and specialises in cakes and treats inspired by her Polish grandmother.

A plane on the runway at Fife Airport. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Fife Airport hosts a number of independent companies, including Fife Flight Centre , Skydive St Andrews, Aircraft Engineering Ltd , Flight Plan Aviation and Skyhook Helicopters.

Since opening in April, Skyview has been credited for increasing footfall at the airport as people flock to try Aneta’s home-made recipes.

Skyview cafe

Aneta and Wvocek jumped at the chance to take on the cafe after hearing the lease was available.

“When I realised the lease of the cafe was up for renewal, I grabbed the opportunity,” she said.

“I had been looking around for some time and had my mind on creating a destination café where I could spread joy and love by making delicious homemade cakes, waffles and sandwiches from my family’s old-fashioned recipes.

Skyview Cafe at Fife Airport. Image: Business Gateway Fife

“For me, there was no better destination than the beautiful Fife Airport, with its amazing countryside views and all the aerial activity going on — planes, helicopters and sky diving.

“I love it for the local people, for the conversations we have and the routine of seeing one another, the chance to make these casual bonds and creating a space for gatherings where anyone can feel heard, supported and seen.”

Footfall increased

Jim Watt, managing director of Fife Airport, and credits the cafe’s revival for adding to the number of visitors who have arrived there since April.

Mr Watt, who previously operated Tayside Aviation in Dundee, operates the leasehold at Fife Airport.

He has received assistance from Business Gateway on the venture.

Adviser Alasdair Busby has worked with them to offer support and advice to the and helped secure a net zero grant to install cost effective electric radiators for the building.

Alasdair said: “Since taking over the airport lease, the Watt family has created a masterplan for a full makeover of the airport, including the engineering facilities and café.

“With many years’ experience in the aviation industry, the gradual evolution of the airport will guarantee an increase in numbers of visiting aircraft with corresponding employment opportunities – (these are) exciting times.”

Mr Watt said: “We are very fortunate to have Aneta take over the cafe.

“She created a unique and friendly atmosphere at the cafe which has significantly increased the footfall at the airport which is good for all the businesses based there.”

