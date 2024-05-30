Refurbished Fife Airport cafe takes flight with new owners

Fife Airport’s Skyview cafe has reopened following an extensive refurbishment and new owners.

Aneta and Wvocek Kwasniewska have taken on the running of the 40-seater restaurant in Glenrothes.

Open six-days-a-week, the cafe hosts locals, visitors and pilots who have touched down at the aerodrome.

Aneta is an experienced pastry chef, and specialises in cakes and treats inspired by her Polish grandmother.

Fife Airport hosts a number of independent companies, including Fife Flight Centre , Skydive St Andrews, Aircraft Engineering Ltd , Flight Plan Aviation and Skyhook Helicopters.

Since opening in April, Skyview has been credited for increasing footfall at the airport as people flock to try Aneta’s home-made recipes.

Skyview cafe

Aneta and Wvocek jumped at the chance to take on the cafe after hearing the lease was available.

“When I realised the lease of the cafe was up for renewal, I grabbed the opportunity,” she said.

“I had been looking around for some time and had my mind on creating a destination café where I could spread joy and love by making delicious homemade cakes, waffles and sandwiches from my family’s old-fashioned recipes.

“For me, there was no better destination than the beautiful Fife Airport, with its amazing countryside views and all the aerial activity going on — planes, helicopters and sky diving.

“I love it for the local people, for the conversations we have and the routine of seeing one another, the chance to make these casual bonds and creating a space for gatherings where anyone can feel heard, supported and seen.”

Footfall increased

Jim Watt, managing director of Fife Airport, and credits the cafe’s revival for adding to the number of visitors who have arrived there since April.

Mr Watt, who previously operated Tayside Aviation in Dundee, operates the leasehold at Fife Airport.

He has received assistance from Business Gateway on the venture.

Adviser Alasdair Busby has worked with them to offer support and advice to the and helped secure a net zero grant to install cost effective electric radiators for the building.

Alasdair said: “Since taking over the airport lease, the Watt family has created a masterplan for a full makeover of the airport, including the engineering facilities and café.

“With many years’ experience in the aviation industry, the gradual evolution of the airport will guarantee an increase in numbers of visiting aircraft with corresponding employment opportunities – (these are) exciting times.”

Mr Watt said: “We are very fortunate to have Aneta take over the cafe.

“She created a unique and friendly atmosphere at the cafe which has significantly increased the footfall at the airport which is good for all the businesses based there.”