Ford Fiesta stolen from Angus using keyless theft

Car owners are being urged to take "extra precautions" against crime.

By Ben MacDonald
Victoria Apartments at Townhead, Inverbervie
The Ford Fiesta was stolen at Victoria Apartments on Thursday. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for a criminal who stole a car in Angus using keyless theft.

The white Ford Fiesta was taken outside Victoria Apartments at Townhead in Inverbervie, near Montrose.

The theft happened at around 1.40am on Thursday.

It comes after a warning was issued last month following the theft of 17 Ford Fiestas in just three weeks in Tayside.

Ford owners urged to take precautions against theft

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay said: “Fords are often the target of thieves using this method and the number of incidents is increasing.

“We urge all vehicle owners to be aware and take extra precautions to combat this type of criminal activity, including not keeping keys or fobs near doors or windows and buying a signal-blocking pouch that can block the transmission of the signal from the key.

“Steering locks can also be effective while vehicle trackers and tracking devices are also a form of additional security and can assist police in recovering stolen vehicles quickly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0600 of Thursday April 11.

