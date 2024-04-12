Golf club boss from Glenrothes given unpaid work over teenager comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf club boss from Glenrothes given unpaid work over teenager comments

James Naylor's remarks eventually saw his victim quit her job at Alloa Golf Club.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
James Naylor was sentenced at Alloa Sheriff Court.
James Naylor was sentenced at Alloa Sheriff Court.

A golf club boss from Glenrothes who told a teenager players would not be able to keep their eyes off her boobs under her muddy jumper has been given unpaid work.

James Naylor, 38, who was the course manager and head greenkeeper at Alloa Golf Club, also remarked on the young female employee’s bottom.

His sexualised comments made her so anxious she quit her job.

Sheriff Neil Bowie sentenced Naylor to 100 hours unpaid work and warned him the order was “a direct alternative to a custodial sentence”.

He said: “Whether you thought this was just workplace banter or not, the reality is it wasn’t, because it had a significant effect on this young girl half your age, who ultimately left her employment as a result of your comments, they were making her feel so uncomfortable.”

Quit job over abuse

Prosecutor Karen Chambers previously told Alloa Sheriff Court the17 year old felt Naylor’s behaviour change in November 2022.

“She felt he was making sexualised comments when working with her on a one-to-one basis.

“She said that once when they had been out working they’d been in mud, or had been getting wet and he said to her ‘The members won’t be able to stop looking at your boobs since you wiped your hands on your jumper’.

“He subsequently said to her, ‘Your bum looks nice in those trousers’.”

Ms Chambers said the girl was “obviously upset” and concerned the comments were “inappropriate” but did not make a fuss at the time because of her job.

In March 2023, however, she was signed off sick due to “feeling very anxious about going to work”.

She was due to return to work on May 1st, but “feeling unable to do so” she contacted police.

Ms Chambers said the girl had since found another job.

Register for nine months

Naylor, a first offender, from Glenrothes pled guilty to communicating indecently by uttering sexualised remarks to the teenager at Alloa Golf Club in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.

Alan Jackson, defending, said: “Clearly things had gone beyond what might be banter, and crossed the line.

“When the complainer mentioned her concerns to her employers, they advised her that if she had concerns with Mr Naylor she should raise them with him.

“You can probably appreciate why she didn’t do that.

“One can also maybe appreciate that had that been done at an early stage matters – the type of conversations – would have been snuffed out, and we might not be here today.”

He said Naylor had “shown insight, perhaps belatedly”.

In addition to the unpaid work, Naylor was also placed under social work supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for nine months.

