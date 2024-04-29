Russell Brand says he felt ‘change transitioned’ during baptism in River Thames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Russell Brand says he felt ‘change transitioned’ during baptism in River Thames

By Press Association
Russell Brand says he felt ‘change transitioned’ during baptism in River Thames (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Russell Brand says he felt 'change transitioned' during baptism in River Thames (Jonathan Brady/PA)

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has described his baptism in the River Thames as a “profound experience”.

The 48-year-old previously said the baptism was an “opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name”.

It comes months after Brand was accused of rape and sexual assault by several women during the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013 – which he has strongly denied.

The accusations first surfaced in a joint investigation by the Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Brand, who starred in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the allegations were “very hurtful”, adding: “I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced.”

On Monday, Brand explained how his former drug use left his desire for “tranquillity and peace and even transcendence” unfulfilled.

“I got baptised and it was an incredible, profound experience,” he said in a video shared on social media.

“Something occurred in the process of baptism, that was incredible, overwhelming, literally overwhelming because I was obviously underwater, and it was the River Thames, at some points.

“So, I felt change transitioned.

“Now of course, even though it’s been less than 24 hours in the interim period, I’ve already felt irritation, I’ve got three children, I’ve got a job, I’ve got challenges, I still live in the world.

“But I feel as if some new resource within me has switched on.”

Brand said there were “incredible and bizarre incidents” that took place during the ceremony, which felt “serendipitous and laden”.

“I already feel incredibly blessed, relieved, nourished, held. It’s been an incredible experience,” he said.

“I know that I’m not expected to be perfect and I know that that’s not something I’ll be able to deliver – those of you that have embraced me, I’m so grateful.

“I can’t tell you how happy I feel and how relieved I feel.”

Brand said that he is learning and will make mistakes, adding “this is my path now”.