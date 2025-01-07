Dundee City Council backs campaign to end use of fossil fuels

Dundee City Council has backed a campaign to end the use of fossil fuels.

Organisation Global Justice is behind the campaign which is fighting to see the creation of a Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty.

The initiative aims to explicitly end the expansion of coal, oil, and gas and phase out existing production for decarbonised energy worldwide.

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh councils have already given their backing to the treaty.

And Dundee councillors unanimously backed the bid during a climate, environment and biodiversity committee meeting on Monday.

Councils essential for just transition

Campaigners say that having local authorities on board is essential to transitioning to net zero.

Among those who called on councillors to support the treaty was representative of Global Justice Dundee Mike Barile

He said: “We need to accelerate a just transition and local councils are an essential element in making this happen.

“Citizens, businesses, public services and others in every local authority area are responsible for the consumption of energy and emissions of greenhouse gases globally.

“But local authorities are also at the vanguard of climate solutions stopping fossil fuel projects and developing sustainable energy alternatives.”

Monday’s meeting was not without drama, however, and the deputations were temporarily halted after a member of the public in the viewing gallery branded the councillors and campaigners “traitors”

Councillor back campaign

Committee convener councillor Heather Anderson put forward a motion asking members to back the campaign and bring it to the attention of COSLA.

The council will also write to First Minister John Swinney – in his capacity as one of the five co-chairs of the Under 2° Coalition – to maintain pressure to deliver decarbonisation pathways both nationally and globally.

The motion received unanimous cross-party support from councillors.

Council leader Mark Flynn said: “I think it’s really important that we see a cross-party agreement on such an important topic as this.

“I think locally in the city we are doing well (but) we are obviously not doing well enough in some respects – we’ve got to do even better.”