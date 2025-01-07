Dundee City Council backs campaign to end use of fossil fuels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council backs campaign to end use of fossil fuels

The Global Justice campaign aims to see the creation of a Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Global Justice Dundee called on councillors to back the treaty Image: Liam Rutherford
Dundee City Council has backed a campaign to end the use of fossil fuels.

Organisation Global Justice is behind the campaign which is fighting to see the creation of a Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty.

The initiative aims to explicitly end the expansion of coal, oil, and gas and phase out existing production for decarbonised energy worldwide.

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh councils have already given their backing to the treaty.

And Dundee councillors unanimously backed the bid during a climate, environment and biodiversity committee meeting on Monday.

Councils essential for just transition

Campaigners say that having local authorities on board is essential to transitioning to net zero.

Among those who called on councillors to support the treaty was representative of Global Justice Dundee Mike Barile

He said: “We need to accelerate a just transition and local councils are an essential element in making this happen.

“Citizens, businesses, public services and others in every local authority area are responsible for the consumption of energy and emissions of greenhouse gases globally.

Campaigners for a Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty. Image: Liam Rutherford.

“But local authorities are also at the vanguard of climate solutions stopping fossil fuel projects and developing sustainable energy alternatives.”

Monday’s meeting was not without drama, however, and the deputations were temporarily halted after a member of the public in the viewing gallery branded the councillors and campaigners “traitors”

Councillor back campaign

Committee convener councillor Heather Anderson put forward a motion asking members to back the campaign and bring it to the attention of COSLA.

The council will also write to First Minister John Swinney – in his capacity as one of the five co-chairs of the Under 2° Coalition – to maintain pressure to deliver decarbonisation pathways both nationally and globally.

The motion received unanimous cross-party support from councillors.

Council leader Mark Flynn said: “I think it’s really important that we see a cross-party agreement on such an important topic as this.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“I think locally in the city we are doing well (but) we are obviously not doing well enough in some respects – we’ve got to do even better.”

