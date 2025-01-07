Body found near Perth in search for missing ScotRail employee John McNeil

Police searching for a Perth man reported missing almost a fortnight ago have discovered a body.

Officers were called to the River Tay, to the south of Perth, at around 11.25am on Tuesday after reports of a body being found.

Formal identification has still to take place but police say the family of 52-year-old John McNeil, have been made aware.

The death has been treated as unexplained.

Family of John McNeil informed

Mr McNeil was last seen at Perth Railway Station at around 8.30pm on Friday December 27.

The ScotRail employee’s disappearance prompted police to quiz dozens of drivers and pedestrians in the area.

On New Year’s Eve, police were spotted carrying out searches on Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island as part of their efforts to trace Mr McNeil.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25 am on Tuesday, police were made aware of a body found near to the River Tay to the south of Perth.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of missing man John McNeil, 52, has been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”