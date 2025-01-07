Body found near Perth in search for missing ScotRail employee John McNeil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Body found near Perth in search for missing ScotRail employee John McNeil

Police were called to the River Tay this morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
John McNeil has been missing from Perth since December 27. Image: Police Scotland

Police searching for a Perth man reported missing almost a fortnight ago have discovered a body.

Officers were called to the River Tay, to the south of Perth, at around 11.25am on Tuesday after reports of a body being found.

Formal identification has still to take place but police say the family of 52-year-old John McNeil, have been made aware.

The death has been treated as unexplained.

Family of John McNeil informed

Mr McNeil was last seen at Perth Railway Station at around 8.30pm on Friday December 27.

The ScotRail employee’s disappearance prompted police to quiz dozens of drivers and pedestrians in the area.

On New Year’s Eve, police were spotted carrying out searches on Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island as part of their efforts to trace Mr McNeil.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25 am on Tuesday, police were made aware of a body found near to the River Tay to the south of Perth.

“Formal identification is still to take place however the family of missing man John McNeil, 52, has been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Shannon Singh leaving the Love Island villa
11 memorable reality TV show moments featuring Tayside and Fife contestants
A front image of the Lineside Cottage behind the railway line near Pitlochry.
Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale
A Stagecoach bus operating the 73A bus from Ninewells Hospital to Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology after nearly 50 Tayside and Fife bus services cancelled in one day
John Forde
Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with 'sinister' letter opener
Lewis McConnell
Perth pizza shop predator from Dundee spared jail for grooming teenage girls
Empty Love's auction house building in Canal Street, Perth
3 Perth eyesores at top of council to-do list
8
Kinnoull Hill and Kinnoull Tower, Perth
Woman taken to hospital after mountain rescue mission at Perth beauty spot
Emily and her dog Isla.
New Perth shop becomes 'city's first pet grooming and training centre'
Steve Marsh visits Cultybraggan Camp
'I stayed at Perthshire Four in a Bed camp on Hogmanay - here's what…
3
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Perth and Kinross revealed

Conversation