Stirling nursing home resident suffered head injuries and broken ribs after ‘failings’ by carers

Perdita Asabere and Joyce Nwankwo have been warned following an investigation.

By Andrew Robson
Forthbank Nursing Home in Stirling.
Forthbank Nursing Home in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A nursing home resident in Stirling suffered head injuries and broken ribs after “failings” by two carers.

Perdita Asabere and Joyce Nwankwo have been warned about their behaviour after an investigation by the care watchdog.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found that both Asabere and Nwankwo caused the resident – named in the report as AA – “serious injury” while attempting to move them from a bed to a wheelchair.

Asabere and Nwankwo were employed as Care Assistants by HC-One at Forthbank Nursing Home in Stirling when the incident took place in July 2024.

Carers warned after ‘unfortunate accident’ at Stirling nursing home

The SSSC found that they failed to ensure the sling was securely attached to the hoist before moving AA, causing them to fall.

AA sustained a cut to the head and broken ribs as a result.

The SSSC report said: “This incident was an unfortunate accident and, while it was not a deliberate attempt to harm AA, it did result in serious harm.

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee. Image: Supplied

“You and your colleague pulled the bed out from the wall to attach the sling to the hoist but were interrupted by an emergency buzzer so you pushed the bed back before you could complete the task.

“When your colleague returned from attending the buzzer, you and your colleague stood at the same side of the bed to lean over and attach the sling but failed to ensure it was attached securely, resulting in AA suffering a serious injury.”

Both Asabere and Nwankwo accepted responsibility for the “isolated incident” and undertook additional training immediately after.

The SSSC placed a 24-month warning on their registration.

HC-One has been approached for comment.

