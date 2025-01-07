Stirling Council urged to refund taxpayers over reduced festive bin collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Council urged to refund taxpayers over reduced festive bin collections

Some Stirlingshire residents are unhappy about the eight-week gap between blue bin uplifts.

By Alex Watson
A local woman argues overfilled recycling bins are not just 'inconvenient' but 'quite dangerous'. Image: DC Thomson
A petition has been started in Stirling as a result of reduced bin collections during the festive season.

Local woman Karena Blyth is the driving force behind the call for the council to refund taxpayers due to residential recycling waste pick-up disruption over the Christmas and New Year period.

At the time of writing, 81 people have added their signature to the petition.

Stating her case on a Change.org web page, Ms Blyth wrote: “There is currently an 8-week gap for collection of blue bins by Stirling Council.”

In the Stirling Council area, blue bins are for recyclable cartons and containers, including those made of plastic, while grey bins take general, non-recyclable household waste.

Grey and blue bins are normally emptied on the same day, once every four weeks.

But for the duration of the festive season, Stirling Council decided there would be no blue bin uplifts between December 23 and January 5, in order to prioritise grey bin collections.

Blue bins are for recyclable cartons and containers, including those made of plastic. Image: DC Thomson

To use the Bannockburn area’s calendar as an example, this meant blue bins were emptied on December 6, and will not be collected again until January 31, leaving a gap of eight weeks.

The local authority advised on its website: “To maximise space in your blue bin, please wash and squash items before placing it in your bins.

“Excess waste and recycling can be taken to your nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre.”

‘We wouldn’t pay a window cleaner who didn’t turn up’

Ms Blyth wrote: “In many cases it is already difficult to fit the recyclable items in the blue bin on the usual 4-week cycle.

“I doubt I will be alone in thinking this is inconvenient and quite dangerous.

“I was hit by flying debris from the overflowing bins during the recent storms.

“I have had to use my own time and resources to take the excess refuse to the recycling centre.

“I feel it is unjust to pay for this service in full, and not receive all 4-weekly collections.

“If, for example, we pay a window cleaner. We would not pay if they did not turn up and clean our windows.”

Claims of health and safety risk

The petitioner is not alone in expressing her frustration about the amount of recycling building up at her property between bin collections, with some fellow Stirlingshire locals sharing similar views on social media in recent days.

Others argued recycling could be packed down to make more space in wheelie bins, and that single-use plastic could be avoided.

Stirling Council area residents generally have four wheelie bins, all for different kinds of waste. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Ms Blyth claims the situation isn’t just inconvenient, but potentially poses a risk to health and safety, particularly during bad weather.

She is calling for “a rebate to the taxpayers to reflect the missed services, commensurate with the rates householders have paid in accordance with their respective council tax bands.”

Stirling Council has been approached for comment.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

