Person rescued from the water at Carnoustie

A person has been pulled from the water after a rescue operation on the coast at Carnoustie.

Emergency crews were alerted on Tuesday morning.

Both Arbroath RNLI lifeboats were deployed at 10.40am to assist police and Coastguard Rescue Teams with the operation.

The person was rescued by lifeboat crews and police and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Their condition is unknown.

Lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams deployed

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 10.20am on Tuesday reporting a person in crisis in the water at Carnoustie.

“Arbroath inshore and offshore lifeboats attended along with coastguard rescue teams from Arbroath and Montrose.

“The person was recovered from the water.”

Police Scotland confirmed the incident had been in connection to concern for a person who was traced.