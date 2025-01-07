Person rescued from the water at Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Person rescued from the water at Carnoustie

Crews from Arbroath lifeboat station and two coastguard teams were deployed.

By Lindsey Hamilton
RNLI Arbroath was called to assist after a kite surfer got into difficulty
RNLI Arbroath was called to assist after a person got into difficulty at Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A person has been pulled from the water after a rescue operation on the coast at Carnoustie.

Emergency crews were alerted on Tuesday morning.

Both Arbroath RNLI lifeboats were deployed at 10.40am to assist police and Coastguard Rescue Teams with the operation.

The person was rescued by lifeboat crews and police and passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Their condition is unknown.

Lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams deployed

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 10.20am on Tuesday reporting a person in crisis in the water at Carnoustie.

“Arbroath inshore and offshore lifeboats attended along with coastguard rescue teams from Arbroath and Montrose.

A person was rescued from the water at Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

“The person was recovered from the water.”

Police Scotland confirmed the incident had been in connection to concern for a person who was traced.

Conversation