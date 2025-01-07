Tuesday court round-up — Lost the lot and a trashed house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Lost the lot and a trashed house

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A mother and son wound up in the dock after a 12-year-old was injured and racially abused at an Angus school.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit assaulting the boy in August 2023.

The teenager grabbed him by the clothing, lifted him and threw him to the ground, leaving the boy injured.

The attacker’s mother, 34, appeared in the dock alongside him to admit acting in a racially-aggravated manner towards the same boy during the incident.

She admitted shouting racial remarks and comments.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until February 13 so reports can be prepared on the first offenders

Stealthing rapist jailed

A rapist from Dundee who subjected one of his victims to a sickening “stealthing” attack has been jailed for more than six years. Andrew Waghorn, 31, was having consensual sex with his victim at a hotel in Dundee in early 2020, then removed his condom without her knowledge and raped her. He also raped a second woman at a hotel in Fife.

Andrew Waghorn.
Andrew Waghorn. Image: Facebook

More time to pay

A disgraced Dundee youth worker who embezzled more than £2,000 from a children’s charity has been given more time to complete his community payback order.

Gary Moore used a debit card linked to the Children and Youth Activity Group, based in Coupar Angus, to withdraw large sums of cash.

Police were called after Moore failed to produce receipts, despite promising to do so.

Perth Sheriff Court was told last year how he also stole a PlayStation 4 games console from the charity.

Moore, formerly of Clepington Road, admitted embezzling £2,050 between January 10 and February 10 2022.

In March 2024, Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced him to 200 hours of unpaid work and a compensation order.

However, Moore – who was struck-off from the social care register – returned to the dock to ask for an extension to the community payback order.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “He lost his job, he lost his home, he lost his partner and he’s trying to deal with his mental health problems.

“He’s went from being someone who led a standard life and now has to live with friends.

“He understands he must pay his compensation but he’s way behind on that.

“The unpaid work he knows is difficult and understands it’s part of the punishment.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan agreed to extend the order and Moore’s time to pay the compensation by seven months.

Pizza parlour pervert

A former Perth Domino’s pizza shop manager who groomed three teenage girls and persuaded them to send him naked selfies has been spared jail. Lewis McConnell, 27, from Dundee, asked his young victims for sexual photographs in exchange for helping them get alcohol.

Lewis McConnell.
Lewis McConnell was found guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Trashed house

A drunken Dundonian has been locked up after trashing his mum’s Alyth home after she picked him up at 4am on New Year’s Day.

Jason O’Neil, of Whitfield Gardens in Dundee, appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in the early hours of January 1.

Prosecutor Alan Bell explained O’Neil’s mother collected him from Ann Street and drove him to her home in Alyth, at 4.10am.

He explained the woman went to the bathroom and heard household items being thrown around and smashed.

She fled in her vehicle and when police arrived, O’Neil told them: “I didn’t assault her but I trashed the house, obviously.”

While officers were taking O’Neil to West Bell Street HQ, he told them: “Good luck when we get to Dundee. Check my records, I’ve been done with police assault before.”

Solicitor Scott Mackie explained his client has been at liberty for eight months but had returned to drinking following family bereavements.

He said: “He accepts that he threatened police and that is completely unacceptable.”

Sentencing was deferred until January 29 for reports and 30-year-old O’Neil was remanded.

He said: “I understand that you have been staying out of bother. If this is a turning point, let’s try and support that.”

Killer driver jailed

A killer driver whose speeding caused the deaths of a holidaying Fife couple in a horrific head-on smash has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

George Murphy, 55, caused the crash after overtaking three vehicles and then trying to get past a bus on the A85 in Argyll on March 31 2023.

Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther. Image: Police Scotland.

Martin and Josephine Cousland, from Anstruther, died in the collision and Murphy’s two sons – passengers in his Ford Mondeo – were also badly hurt.

Murphy – who already had a history of road traffic offences – pled guilty to causing the deaths and serious injury by dangerous driving.

George Murphy
George Murphy.

Reckless conduct

A Kirriemuir woman must meet with social workers after admitting offences towards two young children.

Jacqueline Neill, 27, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit culpable and reckless conduct towards the youngsters and causing them to be exposed to risk of unnecessary suffering or injury.

On a date in 2023, Neill admitted she culpably and recklessly seized the children by the body within a property in Kirriemuir.

On the same day, she allowed them within a property which was cluttered and unkempt and failed to provide safe and healthy conditions.

There was an overflowing cat tray within their reach.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing on the first offender until February 13 for her to meet with social workers, saying: “The circumstances obviously are very difficult.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Archie Meekison
Former Dundee United starlet fined for Kingsway speeding
Andrew Waghorn
Rapist jailed after 'stealthing' attack in Dundee hotel
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Tributes paid to Fife couple as killer driver jailed
John Forde
Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with 'sinister' letter opener
Michele Buckley
Dundee healthcare worker in boozy Christmas drink-drive crash
Lewis McConnell
Perth pizza shop predator from Dundee spared jail for grooming teenage girls
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Driving lesson disaster and feet in a sleeping bag
William Budge
Murder bid motorist fled to Fife after driving over wife
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner
Rocky and Hooch
Court orders destruction of 'XL Bullies' after Dundee dog fight