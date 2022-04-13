Dundee man reunited with unsuspecting ex in new E4 dating show One Night Stand By Amie Flett April 13 2022, 6.16pm Updated: April 13 2022, 6.59pm Dundee's Dillion Mcguinness, 23, is set to feature on E4's latest reality dating show. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Glam club tales: Dundee’s Tahir on drunk DJs, Polish mafia and Scotland’s biggest night ever One man’s 11,000 mile walk around Britain’s coastline Grange Hill return: Dundee actress on Trisha Yates, Tucker Jenkins and time on beloved TV show PAUL WHITELAW: Our TV critic’s top picks including Rules of the Game and Andy Warhol’s America