DEREK HEALEY: How Douglas Ross came out of partygate worse off than Boris Johnson

Douglas Ross must look at the fallout from the partygate fines issued to Boris Johnson and his inner circle and wonder what on earth happened.

Somehow the Scottish Conservative leader has managed to talk himself into an even more unenviable position than the Teflon prime minister.

Politics can change in a heartbeat but unless there is a major change in the mood of the nation, it looks likely that Boris Johnson will survive becoming the first ever incumbent of Number 10 to be fined by police.

Questions have been asked about why it took the Met so long to investigate and why the fines were issued while parliament is in recess but those are not the only circumstances that have helped the prime minister’s case.

The red hot anger that saw former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton resign in tears after she was caught laughing about one of the parties has transformed into tepid disappointment in the wake of brutal scenes in Ukraine.

Those who lost final moments with loved ones during the Covid pandemic will never forget the prime minister’s rule breaking but for many, the issuing of fines this week merely confirms what was already known months earlier.

Taking the fall

Allegra Stratton took the fall in Downing Street and in Scotland, Douglas Ross has been left to take the punches meant for Boris Johnson.

The Scottish Tory leader was lauded for taking a stand and publicly calling for the prime minister to resign when the scandal first broke.

He changed his mind, as many Conservatives have, faced with the prospect of a leadership election in the midst of a war in Europe.

But the part-time football referee left himself open to an own goal when, in reference to Nicola Sturgeon, he tweeted that lying to parliament and breaking the ministerial code is a “straight red card, even in the most lenient referee’s book”.

Mr Ross was left arguing on Wednesday that Boris Johnson is a “truthful man” while also admitting that his claim no lockdown rules were ever broken is untrue.

Political rivals described the situation as “humiliating”, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar even saying he feels sorry for him.

A ‘terrible position’

Mr Ross also faced the difficult task on Wednesday of campaigning with former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, who had earlier publicly called for the PM to go.

Ms Davidson agreed Douglas Ross has been put in a “terrible position”.

It would only get worse a few hours later when one of his own MSPs, South Scotland’s Brian Whittle, broke ranks to call for Boris Johnson to step down.

It could be years until the public has a chance to show Mr Johnson what they think of his law breaking at the ballot box, with a general election not scheduled until 2024.

But Douglas Ross and his Scottish Conservatives will face the electorate on May 5.

The response to him on the doorsteps of Edinburgh could be a worry sign of things to come for the party.

One livid resident promptly scrunched up the Tory leaflet put through his letterbox and called from his doorstep: “Take this crap away with you. I certainly don’t want it.”

Douglas Ross will hope for a warmer reception on May 5 but Boris Johnson hasn’t made it easy for him.