Douglas Ross: Now is not the right time to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister

Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson should stay on as prime minister despite the Met Police confirming he has been fined for lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The Met Police announced 30 more fines are being issued for parties held during the coronavirus lockdown in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Number 10 has since confirmed the prime minister, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson are all among those being fined.

However, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has backed the prime minister, saying it would not be right to oust Mr Johnson while the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.

Douglas Ross supports the PM

Mr Ross had previously submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, but withdrew this letter when war broke out in Ukraine.

Mr Ross said: “The public are rightly furious at what happened in Downing Street during the pandemic.

“I understand why they are angry and share their fury.

“The behaviour was unacceptable.

“The prime minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued.

“However, as I’ve made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine’s biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn’t be right to remove the prime minister at this time.

“It would destabilise the UK Government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians.”

PMs ousted during wartime

British prime ministers have in the past been forced out of the top spot during wartime.

Liberal Prime Minister HH Asquith fell in 1916 during the First World War and was replaced by David Lloyd George.

One of the most famous examples is when Neville Chamberlain was forced to step down as prime minister during the Second World War in 1940 – he was then replaced by Winston Churchill.

And more recently Margaret Thatcher resigned as prime minister in 1990 during the Gulf War.