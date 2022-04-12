The Dundee donation to Ukrainian children that’s ‘making friends smile’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Dundee donation to Ukrainian children that’s ‘making friends smile’

By Rob McLaren
April 12 2022, 4.01pm Updated: April 12 2022, 6.29pm
Waracle laptops being used for Ukrainian children in Poland.
Waracle laptops being used for Ukrainian children in Poland.

A Dundee company’s substantial donation to help Ukrainian children is “making friends smile”.

Tech business Waracle has donated laptops to help Ukrainian children who fled to Poland continue to study.

Waracle usually donates computers it can no longer use to local schools.

However, it has sent its latest batch of laptops to the city of Siedlce so refugees can continue schooling.

The Bash Street business, which is one of Britain’s largest app developers, has also given £2,500 towards humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, staff also donated toiletries and clothing.

Waracle donation to Ukrainian children

A Waracle spokesperson said: “Waracle often donates MacBooks and other technology we can no longer use to local schools (which we will continue).

“However we agreed this last supply would be sent to Ukrainian refugees in Poland to enable schooling to continue.

All smiles as Ukrainian children in Poland use the donation of laptops from Waracle.

“The team converted each MacBook, using stickers, from English keyboards to Ukrainian.”

The equipment was transported for free from Edinburgh to Siedlce by Delta Scotland.

20 computers from Waracle are now in Poland.

Waracle has since received a message back from one of the refugees.

It read: “Thank you all for making our friends smile and for help to provide them a life that everyone deserves.”

The Waracle laptops and other equipment have travelled to Poland.

