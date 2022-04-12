The Dundee donation to Ukrainian children that’s ‘making friends smile’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee company’s substantial donation to help Ukrainian children is “making friends smile”.

Tech business Waracle has donated laptops to help Ukrainian children who fled to Poland continue to study.

Waracle usually donates computers it can no longer use to local schools.

However, it has sent its latest batch of laptops to the city of Siedlce so refugees can continue schooling.

The Bash Street business, which is one of Britain’s largest app developers, has also given £2,500 towards humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, staff also donated toiletries and clothing.

Waracle donation to Ukrainian children

A Waracle spokesperson said: “Waracle often donates MacBooks and other technology we can no longer use to local schools (which we will continue).

“However we agreed this last supply would be sent to Ukrainian refugees in Poland to enable schooling to continue.

“The team converted each MacBook, using stickers, from English keyboards to Ukrainian.”

The equipment was transported for free from Edinburgh to Siedlce by Delta Scotland.

20 computers from Waracle are now in Poland.

Waracle has since received a message back from one of the refugees.

It read: “Thank you all for making our friends smile and for help to provide them a life that everyone deserves.”