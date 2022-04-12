COURIER OPINION: Partygate fines mean Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are both unfit to govern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
COURIER OPINION: Partygate fines mean Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are both unfit to govern

By The Courier
April 12 2022, 4.04pm Updated: April 12 2022, 4.26pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson both broke the Covid lockdown laws their own government set, say Met Police Partygate investigators. Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
If anyone was still in any doubt about the breathtaking arrogance at the heart of the UK Government during the long months of Covid lockdown, and the subsequent Partygate investigation, it has now been laid bare.

As families up and down the land suffered while sticking to the letter of emergency Covid laws, the governing elite in Downing Street did the opposite.

They partied, and then some.

More than 50 fines have now been handed out by the Met Police in relation to the Partygate probe into Covid rule-breaking in Whitehall.

And the recipients include Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak on a hospital visit earlier this year. Photo: Gareth Fuller/AP/Shutterstock.
While exact details have not been disclosed, the picture painted by the police investigation and the Sue Gray report before it is a shameful one.

As captain of the ship, Boris Johnson is ultimately responsible for what went on.

This newspaper has previously called for the Prime Minister to resign, following his credulity-defying explanation when questioned about this subject in January.

Johnson’s actions in allowing – and, staggeringly, participating in – Covid breaches on his watch are those of a man disconnected from the people he contends to be privileged to serve.

In the face of incredible pressure to resign in the past, the Prime Minister has stood his ground.

But it is difficult to see how his position – and that of Chancellor Sunak – can remain tenable given both have been found to have broken the laws they shaped.

The same argument can be made for the peripheral figures in the Partygate scandal: the senior politicians and civil servants whose job it was to guide this country through this terrible pandemic in a calm and considered way.

Sadly, they chose to take liberties while restricting the liberty of millions of decent citizens throughout the country.

In doing so they lost any moral authority they might once have had.

COURIER OPINION: Boris Johnson is unfit to be Prime Minister

