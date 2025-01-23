GORDON BROWN: How a Kirkcaldy ‘warm welcome’ is bringing communities together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GORDON BROWN: How a Kirkcaldy ‘warm welcome’ is bringing communities together

Former prime minister Gordon Brown says community spaces prove there is an alternative to isolation.

gordon Brown
Former prime minister Gordon Brown. Image: PA
By Gordon Brown

This morning I will visit the Salvation Army Warm Welcome space in my hometown of Kirkcaldy.

I will be joining in their Big Welcome Breakfast, which runs first thing  in the morning, and which invites in all those who cannot afford to heat their own homes and want to enjoy the warmth of a well heated space.

You’ll also find the Salvation Army’s drop-in cafe in nearby Dunfermline open this morning too, offering not just tea, coffee, cake and biscuits — but lunch and food parcels for people in need.

This week is Warm Welcome Week. And all over Scotland you will find churches, libraries, sports halls and community centres nearby now offering a welcome to anyone who wants the warmth of heat and neighbourly companionship.

What’s happening in Fife is one example of 5,000 strong warm spaces movement

What’s happening with warm welcome spaces in a small corner of my county of Fife is just one example of the community hubs transforming themselves into warm spaces with 5,000 now around the United Kingdom and 200 – so far – in Scotland.

From small beginnings just over two years ago, when there were a mere 100 Warm Welcome Spaces serving several thousand people, Warm Welcome has grown to serve 120,000 guests each week and has been named Breakthrough Charity of the Year in the third sector awards.

I’ve seen mothers and children enjoy the benefits of a Warm Welcome Space allied to a café and play spaces for their kids.

Former Kirkcaldy MP Gordon Brown. Image: Amazon

I’ve seen how places of worship open, now on weekdays, to invite people in. And I’ve seen libraries, art galleries and sports centres invite people to come in for tea, and biscuits and heat and I’ve seen how by opening, once lonely individuals who felt isolated and on their own can meet new friends and find their lives transformed.

Whether under the name of Warm Hubs, Warm Welcome Centres, Warm Spaces, or just Cosy Corners, a Warm Welcome Space will soon be available not far from everyone’s doorstep.

Warm Welcome is innovative in two ways: on offer is not just physical warmth but the welcoming hand of friendship. What people seem to appreciate is not just the heat but the opportunity to meet others.

It’s an alternative to the isolation people feel that was first widely recognised during the pandemic and is now one of our biggest social challenges, causing depression, mental stress, self-harm, and even attempted suicide.

‘This crisis goes beyond politics’

This is a crisis goes far beyond politics; this is a moral issue – and it’s about our responsibilities to our neighbours and how new community spaces – made by us and for us – can help turn the tide against both poverty and isolation.

That is why Warm Welcome Spaces have now become all-year-round meeting places for people to talk, entertain each other and be entertained, and to find friendships they never had before.

Our research has found that in the last year, 84% of guests reported that attending a Warm Welcome Space increased their sense of belonging to the community, and 87% reported that attending had improved their mental health.

What started as an idea to get us through the energy crisis is now becoming a national institution.

And that’s led to a second innovation. Warm Welcome has already very deep roots in the communities in which it operates.

Too often, people living side by side in the same communities never meet, talk to each other, or are even introduced to each other. Now we have a way to connect with each other, learn from each other, and help each other.

So we don’t just ask people to come and get warm, we encourage them to get involved in the organisation.

This level of volunteer involvement that has brought the rapid-fire expansion of centres to now 5,000 and is a counterblast to those who claim that there is no such thing as society.

To find your nearest Warm Welcome Space go to warmwelcome.uk, where you can also donate to the cause – just £30 can help us support someone all through this winter

Gordon Brown is Patron of the Warm Welcome movement and former UK Prime Minister.

