Culross whale’s ribs visible as carcass continues to rot one year after washing up on rocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Culross whale’s ribs visible as carcass continues to rot one year after washing up on rocks

The 18-metre-long fin whale is decomposing 'quicker' than expected.

By Neil Henderson
Fin whale carcass on Fife beach near Culross.
Fin whale carcass on Fife beach near Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

The remains of a fin whale continue to rot on rocks near Culross a year after it was washed up.

Experts say the 18-metre carcass lying half a mile west of the Fife village is decomposing “quicker” than expected.

The animal washed up on January 24 2024 and was left to decompose naturally after plans to dispose of it by towing it out to sea or burying it were quashed.

The mouth of the decomposing fin whale.
The mouth of the decomposing fin whale on the coast near Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

It’s unknown how and when the whale died.

The Scottish Marine Stranding Scheme had hoped to conduct a necropsy when it was originally discovered, but were unable to as the “whale had already started to putrefy.”

Now, new photos show the once-bloated whale, which can be seen from the Fife Coastal Path, now deflated and flattened.

Culross fin whale continues to decompose

The carcass remains around the same spot as its original location but has moved away from the railway embankment due to the tide.

A large section of the whale’s bone structure, including ribs and vertebrae, is also clearly visible.

The whale’s skin has also dried tight over what remains of the mammal.

The 18-mtr-long carcass has remained on the beach for a year.
The 18-metre carcass has remained on the beach for a year. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Another view of the rotting whale carcass.
Another view of the rotting whale carcass. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
The fin whale's tail.
Another view of the rotting whale carcass. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Storms have helped the whale carcass decompose quicker than expected.
Storms have helped the whale carcass decompose quicker than expected. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

The Fife Coast and CountrysidemTrust has been monitoring the decomposing whale for the past 12 months and say it’s rotting quicker than expected.

Fin whale carcass is decomposing quicker than expected

It’s thought recent storms as well as tide patterns have helped speed up the decomposition process.

Robbie Blyth, Head of Operations at the environmental charity, told The Courier: “The carcass has decomposed in exactly the way we predicted it would: through wildlife scavenging, tides and weather conditions.

The 18-metre-long fin whale washed up close to Culross.
The 18-metre-long fin whale washed up close to Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The fin whale carcass when first washed up in January 2024.
The fin whale carcass when it was washed up close to Culross in January 2024. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“In fact, we’ve noticed this process is happening slightly more quickly than expected due to stormy weather and high tides.

“There is no noticeable odour from the Fife Coastal Path.”

“There are many bird footprints around the carcass, which may indicate it’s still an important food source for local wildlife in winter.”

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as long as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.

Conversation