Culross whale’s ribs visible as carcass continues to rot one year after washing up on rocks

The remains of a fin whale continue to rot on rocks near Culross a year after it was washed up.

Experts say the 18-metre carcass lying half a mile west of the Fife village is decomposing “quicker” than expected.

The animal washed up on January 24 2024 and was left to decompose naturally after plans to dispose of it by towing it out to sea or burying it were quashed.

It’s unknown how and when the whale died.

The Scottish Marine Stranding Scheme had hoped to conduct a necropsy when it was originally discovered, but were unable to as the “whale had already started to putrefy.”

Now, new photos show the once-bloated whale, which can be seen from the Fife Coastal Path, now deflated and flattened.

Culross fin whale continues to decompose

The carcass remains around the same spot as its original location but has moved away from the railway embankment due to the tide.

A large section of the whale’s bone structure, including ribs and vertebrae, is also clearly visible.

The whale’s skin has also dried tight over what remains of the mammal.

The Fife Coast and CountrysidemTrust has been monitoring the decomposing whale for the past 12 months and say it’s rotting quicker than expected.

Fin whale carcass is decomposing quicker than expected

It’s thought recent storms as well as tide patterns have helped speed up the decomposition process.

Robbie Blyth, Head of Operations at the environmental charity, told The Courier: “The carcass has decomposed in exactly the way we predicted it would: through wildlife scavenging, tides and weather conditions.

“In fact, we’ve noticed this process is happening slightly more quickly than expected due to stormy weather and high tides.

“There is no noticeable odour from the Fife Coastal Path.”

“There are many bird footprints around the carcass, which may indicate it’s still an important food source for local wildlife in winter.”

Fin whales, also known as finback whales, can grow to as long as 20 metres and have a lifespan of up to 90 years.

They are the second-biggest mammal on Earth after the blue whale.