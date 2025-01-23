No end in sight to A985 roadworks near Rosyth as drivers ‘face 30-minute delays’

There is no end in sight to roadworks in the A985 near Rosyth.

Drivers have faced delays of up to half an hour between Rosyth and Kincardine repairs to a gas main in recent days.

Gas distribution company SGN is carrying out emergency repairs between the Pattiesmuir turnoff and the junction of Hilton Road.

Motorists have reported delays of nearly 30 minutes caused by the temporary traffic lights on the road.

SGN says it is “too early ” to say when the disruption will end.

No end in sight to SGN Rosyth roadworks

It comes just weeks after repairs to a different section of the gas main in the area.

Brian Goodall, SNP Councillor for the Rosyth Ward, says locals have been in touch regarding the “on again, off again” works.

Waseem Hanif, spokesperson for SGN, said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas main in the A985, Rosyth, between Pattiesmuir turnoff and the junction of Hilton Road.

“This work follows on from emergency work earlier this month on a different section of this gas main.

“Temporary traffic lights are in place for everyone’s safety.

“It’s too early to say at this stage how long repairs will take to complete.”