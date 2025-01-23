No end in sight to A985 roadworks near Rosyth as drivers ‘face 30-minute delays’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

No end in sight to A985 roadworks near Rosyth as drivers ‘face 30-minute delays’

SGN are carrying out emergency repairs on the road.

By Andrew Robson
The A985 near Rosyth.
The A985 near Rosyth. Image: Google Street View

There is no end in sight to roadworks in the A985 near Rosyth.

Drivers have faced delays of up to half an hour between Rosyth and Kincardine repairs to a gas main in recent days.

Gas distribution company SGN is carrying out emergency repairs between the Pattiesmuir turnoff and the junction of Hilton Road.

Motorists have reported delays of nearly 30 minutes caused by the temporary traffic lights on the road.

SGN says it is “too early ” to say when the disruption will end.

No end in sight to SGN Rosyth roadworks

It comes just weeks after repairs to a different section of the gas main in the area.

Brian Goodall, SNP Councillor for the Rosyth Ward, says locals have been in touch regarding the “on again, off again” works.

Waseem Hanif, spokesperson for SGN, said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas main in the A985, Rosyth, between Pattiesmuir turnoff and the junction of Hilton Road.

“This work follows on from emergency work earlier this month on a different section of this gas main.

“Temporary traffic lights are in place for everyone’s safety.

“It’s too early to say at this stage how long repairs will take to complete.”

More from Fife

Courier/Tele News, Unknown story. No CR number Storm Ali battered the UK with high winds closing roads and causing diisruption for travellers. Pic shows; Tay Road bridge being closed and causing traffic to divert via Perth which caused long tailbacks on Riverside Drive and busy scenes at Dundee Railway station. Wednesday, 19th September, 2018.
How windy does it have to be for Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing…
Fin whale carcass on Fife beach near Culross.
Culross whale's ribs visible as carcass continues to rot one year after washing up…
Red warning.
Rare RED wind warning now issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
2
Several weather warnings are in place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
5
Rosyth firefighter Barry Martin with wife Shelley. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Wife of Rosyth firefighter killed in Jenners blaze says she'll 'fight for justice' in…
Dale Cowan
Glenrothes man threatened to 'kick f***' out of victim and battered him with brick
Several LNER trains through Dundee will be cancelled on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Several Tayside and Fife trains already cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches
Ryan McLaughlin
Balaclava thug who threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home sentenced
Jamie Lyon, from Kirkcaldy, who died by suicide in September
Dad of tragic Kirkcaldy teenager urges men to talk ahead of event to discuss…
Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline.
Thieves steal £130k of copper cabling in Dunfermline

Conversation