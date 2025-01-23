Rents and grass cutting charges rise for Perth and Kinross Council tenants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rents and grass cutting charges rise for Perth and Kinross Council tenants

Council rents are going up by 6% but OAPs and disabled tenants will have to fork out an extra £300 for garden maintenance.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council tenants will pay more in rent, and significantly more for garden maintenance.

Elderly and disabled council tenants in Perth and Kinross will have to pay an extra £300 a year to have their grass cut from this spring.

Councillors voted to raise the cost of the garden maintenance scheme by a hefty 266%, despite a last-ditch attempt to phase in the increase over two years.

It’s part of a package of changes coming for Perth and Kinross Council tenants.

• Members also agreed to a 6% rents rise.

• And a new “downsizing” scheme will offer tenants £2,000 incentives if they agree to move to a smaller home.

The policy is intended to free up bigger homes for families.

Garden maintenance charge rising by more than £300

The rise in the cost of the garden maintenance scheme was the most hotly-contested measure when the housing committee met on Wednesday.

Pensioners and people with disabilities currently pay £2.38 to have their grass cut, bagged and removed fortnightly during the summer.

Lawn mower next to strip of long grass with yellow flowers
Perth and Kinross Council admits tenants will be paying ‘significantly’ more for garden maintenance. Image: Shutterstock.

It is now going up to £8.73 a week.

That works out at £453.96 a year, compared to £123.76 at present.

Tenants who have hedges will also have to fork out £46.80 for a single annual trim.

Hedges are currently managed at no extra cost.

Failed bid for phased introduction

Councillors were told the cost of the garden maintenance scheme has risen “significantly” because of a change in the contractor who does the work on the council’s behalf.

Members agreed by eight votes to seven to introduce the increase in one fell swoop.

And they rejected an amendment, put forward by councillor Bob Brawn, that the price should rise by half this year and half the following year.

Conservative Blairgowrie councillor Bob Brawn.

Officers said there were a range of ways to help tenants who are struggling financially.

This could include fewer cuts a year.

The council is also exploring the potential for offenders to work on vulnerable tenants’ gardens as part of community payback orders.

Perth and Kinross Council tenants to get incentives to move

The rents rise will take the average weekly rent in Perth and Kinross to £84.52.

It is still the fourth lowest council rent in Scotland.

Meanwhile the new Tenant Downsizing Scheme is the council’s attempt to ensure people are in houses that suit their needs.

It will offer £2,000 in cash, or other incentives, such as new carpets or removal costs, if tenants agree to move to smaller homes.

The council estimates there are around 2,000 tenants in houses that are bigger than they need.

There are also around 120 Perth and Kinross Council tenants on the waiting list due to overcrowding.

More from Perth & Kinross

Red warning.
Rare RED wind warning now issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
2
Several weather warnings are in place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
5
Several LNER trains through Dundee will be cancelled on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Several Tayside and Fife trains already cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches
Shanwell House, Kinross.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: £1.6m country house's grand design and cafe security fears
Marlene Wood standing outside Comrie Post Office
Comrie Post Office changing hands after villagers bail out postmistress rocked by Horizon scandal
Drummond Arms, covered in scaffolding
Could Crieff hotel become climbing wall following £3m demolition?
David Bruscaglia
Perth groundskeeper who showed woman photo of his self-pierced penis 'misread room'
Perth Leisure Pool.
5 reasons controversial Perth leisure centre decision for Thimblerow could be overturned
Rachel Borthwick is the partner of St Johnstone player Graham Carey. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
St Johnstone's star's partner thanks followers in emotional Instagram video
The A85 will be closed overnight between Glenturret and Quoig near Crieff for almost two weeks. Image: Google Maps
57-mile diversion for drivers due to A85 project near Crieff

Conversation