Rents and grass cutting charges rise for Perth and Kinross Council tenants

Elderly and disabled council tenants in Perth and Kinross will have to pay an extra £300 a year to have their grass cut from this spring.

Councillors voted to raise the cost of the garden maintenance scheme by a hefty 266%, despite a last-ditch attempt to phase in the increase over two years.

It’s part of a package of changes coming for Perth and Kinross Council tenants.

• Members also agreed to a 6% rents rise.

• And a new “downsizing” scheme will offer tenants £2,000 incentives if they agree to move to a smaller home.

The policy is intended to free up bigger homes for families.

Garden maintenance charge rising by more than £300

The rise in the cost of the garden maintenance scheme was the most hotly-contested measure when the housing committee met on Wednesday.

Pensioners and people with disabilities currently pay £2.38 to have their grass cut, bagged and removed fortnightly during the summer.

It is now going up to £8.73 a week.

That works out at £453.96 a year, compared to £123.76 at present.

Tenants who have hedges will also have to fork out £46.80 for a single annual trim.

Hedges are currently managed at no extra cost.

Failed bid for phased introduction

Councillors were told the cost of the garden maintenance scheme has risen “significantly” because of a change in the contractor who does the work on the council’s behalf.

Members agreed by eight votes to seven to introduce the increase in one fell swoop.

And they rejected an amendment, put forward by councillor Bob Brawn, that the price should rise by half this year and half the following year.

Officers said there were a range of ways to help tenants who are struggling financially.

This could include fewer cuts a year.

The council is also exploring the potential for offenders to work on vulnerable tenants’ gardens as part of community payback orders.

Perth and Kinross Council tenants to get incentives to move

The rents rise will take the average weekly rent in Perth and Kinross to £84.52.

It is still the fourth lowest council rent in Scotland.

Meanwhile the new Tenant Downsizing Scheme is the council’s attempt to ensure people are in houses that suit their needs.

It will offer £2,000 in cash, or other incentives, such as new carpets or removal costs, if tenants agree to move to smaller homes.

The council estimates there are around 2,000 tenants in houses that are bigger than they need.

There are also around 120 Perth and Kinross Council tenants on the waiting list due to overcrowding.