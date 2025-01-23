‘Shock’ over boxing match streamed live from Dundee car park

Concerns have been raised over an unregulated boxing match that was streamed live from a Dundee car park.

Dozens of people gathered at Camperdown Leisure Park on Friday night to watch two men fighting.

The bout – which took place at the back of the cinema – was shared on Facebook and has been watched more than 100,000 times.

The 10-minute video – seen by The Courier – involved two men wearing boxing gloves throwing punches at one another as the crowd looked on.

Several vehicles with their lights on surrounded the pair and onlookers filmed the fight on their mobile phones.

Councillor’s shock at Dundee car park boxing match

Councillor Kevin Keenan, who represents the Strathmartine ward – which covers Camperdown – says he has spoken to police.

He said: “I was shocked to see what unfolded.

“It appeared to be quite a widely organised event.

“Boxing is a monitored sport with medics and doctors on scene.

“Competitors fight for a limited period with regular breaks and for certain bouts wear headgear.

“My concern is this incident on Friday was not regulated.

“If one of these lads had hit the floor they would have been landing on concrete – not a canvas.

“I wrote to the police with my concerns regarding this and it potentially happening again.”

Police ‘looking at circumstances’

Police Scotland initially said it was unaware of the fight and that the incident was not reported at the time.

However, it is understood community officers are now looking at the circumstances with late-night patrols in the area planned this weekend.