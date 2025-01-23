Shock Sam Stanton loan transfer to Arbroath leaves Raith Rovers fans in the dark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock Sam Stanton loan transfer to Arbroath leaves Raith Rovers fans in the dark

The midfielder told the Stark's Park club he no longer wanted to play for them.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton has joined Arbroath on loan. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have left supporters puzzled after announcing the loan departure of Sam Stanton.

The 30-year-old, one of the Championship’s best players last term, has joined Arbroath in League One for the rest of the season.

The Stark’s Park club have explained that the former Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder ‘no longer wanted to play for Raith Rovers’.

Stanton told the Kirkcaldy outfit of his shock views earlier in the campaign and the move to Gayfield has been facilitated  to ‘suit both parties’.

Raith's Sam Stanton tackles Falkirk opponent Calvin Miller.
Sam Stanton’s eventful outing against Falkirk looks set to be his last for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Finding a suitor outside the Championship means his exit will not aid a division rival.

Stanton has 18 months left on the contract he penned in December 2023 and, following rumours around his future for months, the reasons behind the decision remain private.

But, unless he has a change of heart in the coming months, it seems certain a permanent move in the summer is on the cards and he has now played his last game for Rovers.

It leaves new boss Barry Robson with another gap to fill in his already injury-afflicted squad.

A short statement from Raith said: “Sam Stanton has joined Arbroath on loan until the end of the season.

‘Worked together’

“Several months ago, Sam indicated that he no longer wanted to play for Raith Rovers, so we worked together to ensure he joined a club that suits both parties.

“We wish Sam and Arbroath all the best for the rest of the season.”

Stanton has made only 14 appearances this season and just four since starting the 2-0 victory over Ayr United on November 1.

His see-saw performance in the dramatic victory over Falkirk in the Scottish Cup on Sunday could now prove to be his last in a Raith shirt.

The 30-year-old’s mistake gifted the Bairns what looked to be a winner before he scored at the other end to take the fourth round tie into extra-time.

Sam Stanton celebrates with his trademark love-heart symbol after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Sam Stanton celebrates scoring against Dunfermline in March last year. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Having joined the club in January 2022, he leaves with 121 appearances and 16 goals, including a memorable four – two of them outright winners – in the historic winning streak against rivals Dunfermline last season.

Arbroath co-managers David Gold and Colin Hamilton commented: “To attract a player of Sam’s quality to Arbroath FC shows the club’s continual drive and ambitions to achieve success.

“We know this announcement will excite everyone connected with Arbroath FC and is the culmination of many discussions and hard work to make it happen.

“Along with the rest of the coaching staff, we are very much looking forward to being able to work with Sam to integrate his ability and experience to our squad.”

