Shock Sam Stanton loan transfer to Arbroath leaves Raith Rovers fans in the dark

Raith Rovers have left supporters puzzled after announcing the loan departure of Sam Stanton.

The 30-year-old, one of the Championship’s best players last term, has joined Arbroath in League One for the rest of the season.

The Stark’s Park club have explained that the former Dundee United and Hibernian midfielder ‘no longer wanted to play for Raith Rovers’.

Stanton told the Kirkcaldy outfit of his shock views earlier in the campaign and the move to Gayfield has been facilitated to ‘suit both parties’.

Finding a suitor outside the Championship means his exit will not aid a division rival.

Stanton has 18 months left on the contract he penned in December 2023 and, following rumours around his future for months, the reasons behind the decision remain private.

But, unless he has a change of heart in the coming months, it seems certain a permanent move in the summer is on the cards and he has now played his last game for Rovers.

It leaves new boss Barry Robson with another gap to fill in his already injury-afflicted squad.

A short statement from Raith said: “Sam Stanton has joined Arbroath on loan until the end of the season.

‘Worked together’

“Several months ago, Sam indicated that he no longer wanted to play for Raith Rovers, so we worked together to ensure he joined a club that suits both parties.

“We wish Sam and Arbroath all the best for the rest of the season.”

Stanton has made only 14 appearances this season and just four since starting the 2-0 victory over Ayr United on November 1.

His see-saw performance in the dramatic victory over Falkirk in the Scottish Cup on Sunday could now prove to be his last in a Raith shirt.

The 30-year-old’s mistake gifted the Bairns what looked to be a winner before he scored at the other end to take the fourth round tie into extra-time.

Having joined the club in January 2022, he leaves with 121 appearances and 16 goals, including a memorable four – two of them outright winners – in the historic winning streak against rivals Dunfermline last season.

Arbroath co-managers David Gold and Colin Hamilton commented: “To attract a player of Sam’s quality to Arbroath FC shows the club’s continual drive and ambitions to achieve success.

“We know this announcement will excite everyone connected with Arbroath FC and is the culmination of many discussions and hard work to make it happen.

“Along with the rest of the coaching staff, we are very much looking forward to being able to work with Sam to integrate his ability and experience to our squad.”