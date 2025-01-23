Schools Full list of schools and colleges closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn Thousands of pupils are set to stay at home on Friday. By Lucy Scarlett January 23 2025, 2:22pm January 23 2025, 2:22pm Share Full list of schools and colleges closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5167771/schools-colleges-closed-storm-eowyn-tayside-fife-stirling/ Copy Link 0 comment Glenrothes High School is one of dozens in Fife that will be shut on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Several schools and higher education institutions across Tayside, Fife and Stirling will be closed on Friday due to Storm Eowyn. Multiple weather warnings are in place for wind and snow – including a rare red alert covering southern Fife and parts of Stirlingshire. The storm is already causing major disruption to travel. A full list of schools, colleges and universities closed on Friday January 24 due to Storm Eowyn is as follows. Angus All Angus schools closed Fife All schools closed All Fife College campuses closed Stirling All Stirling schools closed Perth and Kinross UHI Perth campus closed All Perth and Kinross schools closed Dundee All Dundee and Angus College campuses closed No announcement made yet on schools More closures are expected to follow. Perth and Kinross, Fife, and Angus councils say schools will be in contact with families directly about what remote learning is available. Latest on Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings in Tayside, Fife, and Stirling All trains in Tayside and Fife cancelled Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates shut How windy does it have to be to close the Tay Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing?
