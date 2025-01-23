Full list of schools and colleges closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn

Several schools and higher education institutions across Tayside, Fife and Stirling will be closed on Friday due to Storm Eowyn.

Multiple weather warnings are in place for wind and snow – including a rare red alert covering southern Fife and parts of Stirlingshire.

The storm is already causing major disruption to travel.

A full list of schools, colleges and universities closed on Friday January 24 due to Storm Eowyn is as follows.

Angus

All Angus schools closed

Fife

All schools closed

All Fife College campuses closed

Stirling

All Stirling schools closed

Perth and Kinross

UHI Perth campus closed

All Perth and Kinross schools closed

Dundee

All Dundee and Angus College campuses closed

No announcement made yet on schools

More closures are expected to follow.

Perth and Kinross, Fife, and Angus councils say schools will be in contact with families directly about what remote learning is available.

Latest on Storm Eowyn: