Dundee United fans group founded during club’s ‘perilous state’ hails Mark Ogren progress as it folds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United fans group founded during club’s ‘perilous state’ hails Mark Ogren progress as it folds

'Fans United' was one of three groups that banded together to put pressure on Stephen Thompson.

By Sean Hamilton
A "yellow card" issued to supporters by Fans United before a protest against Stephen Thompson in 2017. Image: Fans United
A "yellow card" issued to supporters by Fans United before a protest against Stephen Thompson in 2017. Image: Fans United

A Dundee United fans group founded during supporters’ fight against former chairman Stephen Thompson has folded.

Fans United was one of three fan groups who played a significant role in protests against Thompson in 2017.

They, along with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation and the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs (known as the Fed), were the public face of a popular movement that ultimately led to Thompson’s decision to sell his shares in 2018.

Now, in a statement on social media, Fans United has explained its decision to close down, citing the “far more responsible and prudent” approach of the club’s current owner, Mark Ogren.

However, the “watchdog” alliance insists it is ready to reform should troubled times return to Tannadice.

They said: “In 2017, Dundee United was in a perilous state. As passionate Arabs, we couldn’t just stand and watch whilst such obvious mismanagement was killing our club.

“Some fan groups didn’t want to rock the boat, and the disgusted Federation needed more organisations to join forces and help amplify the voice of concern.

“So, Fans United was formed – a watchdog and protest group to call out the reckless regime that was staggering from one bin fire to the next.

“Fans United became an established force within the tangerine support. Alongside the Federation and the newly formed Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, there was now a trio of combative organisations to counter the craven pro-Thompson groups.

“Fans United became a staple presence at club supporter meetings. Alongside the Fed and the Foundation, we were there to ask the hard questions that few others would.

Stephen Thompson during his tenure at Tannadice
Stephen Thompson during his tenure at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“Fast forward to 2025 and our club is in a vastly different state. Whilst the balance sheet could be better, things are now being run in a far more responsible and prudent fashion.

“The club is a long way from perfect, but the departure of Revolution Sports appears to have been a significant step forward for United on and off the park.

“There’s more that can be done and there are always things that need to be challenged, but we now feel that Fans United is no longer needed. We attended our final supporters meeting at Tannadice last night and advised that it would be our last.

“Make no mistake, we’ll continue to keep an eye on the club as we wind down. Should we ever need to reform, we certainly will.

“Thank you to each and every Arab who has supported the aims and principles of Fans United these past 8 years.

“And lastly, good luck to Jim Goodwin’s squad as we strive to bring success back to Tannadice. Shed rule.”

More from Dundee United

Kieran Freeman in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers send ex-Dundee United star on loan to Montrose
Mark Ogren, pictured, has been at the helm of United since December 2018
The future of Tannadice: Mark Ogren to ask supporters to help fund 'fan experience'…
Mark Ogren will return to the States following Sunday's showdown with Rangers
Mark Ogren: Dundee United are NOT for sale – and have ‘no appetite’ to…
Lewis Fiorini, left, and Dundee United ace Kai Fotheringham
Lewis Fiorini: What Dundee United can expect from ex-teammate of Cole Palmer and Jude…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
5 hot topics as Mark Ogren meets shareholders at Dundee United AGM
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chief John Nelms remains open to United ground share at new stadium
21
Dundee derby penalty
Willie Collum's 'sympathy' for Dundee United defender as he explains VAR penalty call in…
2
Sam Dalby, pictured, has been a revelation in tangerine
Sam Dalby: Wrexham boss refuses to rule out recalling striker from Dundee United
Vicko Sevelj was in the thick of the action for United in Monday night's cup clash. Image: SNS
Vicko Sevelj discusses how Dundee United must respond to Scottish Cup derby heartache
The Dee home support on Monday.
Why wasn't Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash a sell-out?
23

Conversation