Dundee United fans group founded during club’s ‘perilous state’ hails Mark Ogren progress as it folds

A Dundee United fans group founded during supporters’ fight against former chairman Stephen Thompson has folded.

Fans United was one of three fan groups who played a significant role in protests against Thompson in 2017.

They, along with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation and the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs (known as the Fed), were the public face of a popular movement that ultimately led to Thompson’s decision to sell his shares in 2018.

Now, in a statement on social media, Fans United has explained its decision to close down, citing the “far more responsible and prudent” approach of the club’s current owner, Mark Ogren.

However, the “watchdog” alliance insists it is ready to reform should troubled times return to Tannadice.

They said: “In 2017, Dundee United was in a perilous state. As passionate Arabs, we couldn’t just stand and watch whilst such obvious mismanagement was killing our club.

“Some fan groups didn’t want to rock the boat, and the disgusted Federation needed more organisations to join forces and help amplify the voice of concern.

“So, Fans United was formed – a watchdog and protest group to call out the reckless regime that was staggering from one bin fire to the next.

“Fans United became an established force within the tangerine support. Alongside the Federation and the newly formed Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, there was now a trio of combative organisations to counter the craven pro-Thompson groups.

“Fans United became a staple presence at club supporter meetings. Alongside the Fed and the Foundation, we were there to ask the hard questions that few others would.

“Fast forward to 2025 and our club is in a vastly different state. Whilst the balance sheet could be better, things are now being run in a far more responsible and prudent fashion.

“The club is a long way from perfect, but the departure of Revolution Sports appears to have been a significant step forward for United on and off the park.

“There’s more that can be done and there are always things that need to be challenged, but we now feel that Fans United is no longer needed. We attended our final supporters meeting at Tannadice last night and advised that it would be our last.

“Make no mistake, we’ll continue to keep an eye on the club as we wind down. Should we ever need to reform, we certainly will.

“Thank you to each and every Arab who has supported the aims and principles of Fans United these past 8 years.

“And lastly, good luck to Jim Goodwin’s squad as we strive to bring success back to Tannadice. Shed rule.”