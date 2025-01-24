Stirling court round-up: Restaurant kill threats and football finger

A motorist who left his passenger with a broken neck in a horrific crash on a Stirlingshire motorway has been banned from the roads.

Rhys Law reached speeds up to 125mph immediately prior to spinning out in “horrific“ weather on the M876.

His Honda Civic left the road and hit a tree, with both Law and his passenger being thrown from the car when their seatbelts failed.

Law’s passenger suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck and two broken femurs.

The 22-year-old, of Windmill View, Sauchie, previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A876 and M876 on July 6 2023.

He was disqualified from driving for four years and placed on a curfew for 12 months.

Football finger

A man threatened a group of teenager in a Callander street in an apparent row over football has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

William Gordon became embroiled in a “melee” with the trio and their family members after “giving a middle finger” to the teens.

The court had earlier heard Aberdeen supporter Gordon’s team had beaten Rangers, the team supported by the teenagers and their family, 2-0 earlier that day.

Gordon, of Clydebank, admitted behaving in a threatening an abusive manner to three 17-year-olds on Main Street and South Street, Callander on April 23 2023.

He further admitted assaulting a police officer on the same date at the town’s police station

The 27-year-old also pled guilty to breaching bail on July 10 at Ancaster Square North and on September 1 on the A84.

He was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work and placed on a supervision order for 12 months.

‘Magic’

A Stirling man sexually assaulted a teenage girl, then put his number in her phone under the name “Magic”.

Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk gave the 17-year-old alcohol and “forcibly” kissed her. members of the public had to intervene.

Restaurant kill threats

Stirling man Scott Stewart made threats to kill workers at two separate city eateries while “extremely intoxicated”.

He told the staff at McDonald’s on Murray Place he was going to “snap necks” and tried to steal another customer’s food.

Just an hour later he entered Il Vicolo Pizzaria in Cowane Street and made threats to kill staff there.

Both incidents came on the same day he had threatened to damage a convenience store on Friars Street in an unprovoked rant.

Stewart, of Johnston Avenue, admitted behaving in a threating and abusive manner at the three stores and on Murray Place on January 17.

Solicitor Lisa McGuigan, defending, blamed a “serious” alcohol problem.

In the dock, Stewart told Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney: “I’m sorry to be back so quickly”.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said any apology should have been made to his victims and jailed Stewart for seven months.

Hotel abuse

A man told his partner she was “on the dark side” and would be “eliminated” during a row at an Aberfoyle hotel.

Kitchen fitter Neil McNair, 44, was drinking with his short-term partner at the Rob Roy hotel when an argument began.

Fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said “a member of staff observed the accused becoming increasingly abusive and erratic” and it was suggested the couple return to their room.

“The complainer was extremely uncomfortable and spoke to the bar manager.

“She contacted her sister and another room was arranged for her.

“She then received a text message of a bizarre nature, stating ‘You are on the dark side. You have been eliminated.’

McNair was later seen driving off and police were contacted.

When they arrived, the car engine was still warm and McNair was in the hotel, smelling strongly of alcohol and unsteady on his feet.

He was taken to Falkirk police station but failed to provide two specimens.

McNair’s defence agent said the relationship is over and his behaviour was caused by anxiety.

She added: “It’s his position that after he left his vehicle, he consumed more alcohol in his room before police arrived.”

McNair, of Ferryfield Gardens, Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, admitted behaving in a threatening manner on October 12 last year and failing to provide breath specimens.

He was given 90 hours of unpaid work and a three-month non-harassment order, banned from driving for 12 months and fined £270.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.