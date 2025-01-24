Stirling court round-up: Restaurant kill threats and football finger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling court round-up: Restaurant kill threats and football finger

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling Sheriff Court.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A motorist who left his passenger with a broken neck in a horrific crash on a Stirlingshire motorway has been banned from the roads.

Rhys Law reached speeds up to 125mph immediately prior to spinning out in “horrific“ weather on the M876.

His Honda Civic left the road and hit a tree, with both Law and his passenger being thrown from the car when their seatbelts failed.

Law’s passenger suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck and two broken femurs.

The 22-year-old, of Windmill View, Sauchie, previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A876 and M876 on July 6 2023.

He was disqualified from driving for four years and placed on a curfew for 12 months.

Rhys Law
Rhys Law at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Football finger

A man threatened a group of teenager in a Callander street in an apparent row over football has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

William Gordon became embroiled in a “melee” with the trio and their family members after “giving a middle finger” to the teens.

The court had earlier heard Aberdeen supporter Gordon’s team had beaten Rangers, the team supported by the teenagers and their family, 2-0 earlier that day.

Gordon, of Clydebank, admitted behaving in a threatening an abusive manner to three 17-year-olds on Main Street and South Street, Callander on April 23 2023.

He further admitted assaulting a police officer on the same date at the town’s police station

The 27-year-old also pled guilty to breaching bail on July 10 at Ancaster Square North and on September 1 on the A84.

He was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work and placed on a supervision order for 12 months.

‘Magic’

A Stirling man sexually assaulted a teenage girl, then put his number in her phone under the name “Magic”.

Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk gave the 17-year-old alcohol and “forcibly” kissed her. members of the public had to intervene.

Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk
Maciej Rabiej-Wanczyk.

Restaurant kill threats

Stirling man Scott Stewart made threats to kill workers at two separate city eateries while “extremely intoxicated”.

He told the staff at McDonald’s on Murray Place he was going to “snap necks” and tried to steal another customer’s food.

Just an hour later he entered Il Vicolo Pizzaria in Cowane Street and made threats to kill staff there.

Both incidents came on the same day he had threatened to damage a convenience store on Friars Street in an unprovoked rant.

Stewart, of Johnston Avenue, admitted behaving in a threating and abusive manner at the three stores and on Murray Place on January 17.

Solicitor Lisa McGuigan, defending, blamed a “serious” alcohol problem.

In the dock, Stewart told Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney: “I’m sorry to be back so quickly”.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said any apology should have been made to his victims and jailed Stewart for seven months.

Hotel abuse

A man told his partner she was “on the dark side” and would be “eliminated” during a row at an Aberfoyle hotel.

Kitchen fitter Neil McNair, 44, was drinking with his short-term partner at the Rob Roy hotel when an argument began.

Fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said “a member of staff observed the accused becoming increasingly abusive and erratic” and it was suggested the couple return to their room.

“The complainer was extremely uncomfortable and spoke to the bar manager.

“She contacted her sister and another room was arranged for her.

“She then received a text message of a bizarre nature, stating ‘You are on the dark side. You have been eliminated.’

McNair was later seen driving off and police were contacted.

Neil McNair
Neil McNair.

When they arrived, the car engine was still warm and McNair was in the hotel, smelling strongly of alcohol and unsteady on his feet.

He was taken to Falkirk police station but failed to provide two specimens.

McNair’s defence agent said the relationship is over and his behaviour was caused by anxiety.

She added: “It’s his position that after he left his vehicle, he consumed more alcohol in his room before police arrived.”

McNair, of Ferryfield Gardens, Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, admitted behaving in a threatening manner on October 12 last year and failing to provide breath specimens.

He was given 90 hours of unpaid work and a three-month non-harassment order, banned from driving for 12 months and fined £270.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Edinburgh High Court
Father and son guilty of raping 16-year-old in Perthshire
Colin Lawson Transport Ltd lorry before fatal accident
Haulage firm fined after unsecured load caused death of Angus man in A92 crash
Perth Prison
Visitor travelled 350 miles to sneak 3g of cannabis in crisp bag into Perth…
Dundee taxi rank
Dundee taxi rank assault victim needed reconstructive surgery for broken jaw
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath knicker knocker on sex offenders register AGAIN after online police sting
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Chopped up park benches for firewood and drug-drive learner
Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy
Struggle 'almost certain' to have contributed to Rejects security manager's death, trial told
Martin Jackson
Castle Huntly prisoner absconded after being spooked by strangers at bus station
Dale Cowan
Glenrothes man threatened to 'kick f***' out of victim and battered him with brick
Ryan McLaughlin
Balaclava thug who threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home sentenced