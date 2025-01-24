Are supermarkets in Tayside, Fife and Stirling open during Storm Eowyn?

Customers have faced confusion over which supermarkets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are open during Storm Eowyn.

Some locals have been told their nearest shops are shut while others are planning to remain open.

There were reports of panic buying in several supermarkets in Fife on Thursday night.

The Courier is working to clarify the position at the six major supermarkets.

Here is the latest from each retailer.

Tesco

Tesco sent customers across the country an email on Thursday night saying “stores in your area will be closed (on Friday)” due to “red weather warnings”.

This was sent to people in areas not under the red warning area – which only covers areas of southern Fife and Stirling.

A spokesperson for Tesco has now confirmed to The Courier the closures ONLY apply to stores in red areas.

This includes Dunfermline, Rosyth, Dalgety Bay and Stirling.

It also involves Tesco Express shops.

Stores outside the red zone remain open.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers, we will be closing stores in Scotland that fall within the red weather warning for Storm Eowyn, on Friday.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their understanding.”

Home deliveries and click-and-collect at these stores will be cancelled and may be disrupted more widely.

Shops will reopen once the red warning is lifted and when it is safe to do so, according to the retailer.

The firm has encouraged shoppers to check its store locator for opening information, but many appear to only be displaying normal opening hours.

Asda

Asda has confirmed to The Courier that some stores are shut from 9am on Friday until it is safe to reopen – likely to be around 6pm.

Several shops in the red warning area, including Dunfermline Halbeath and Dalgety Bay, and supermarkets in other parts of Fife like Glenrothes, are shut during those hours according to the Asda website.

Non-essential pharmacy and optical appointments at these shops will be rearranged while online deliveries have been cancelled.

Shops elsewhere remain open.

Opening times for specific shops can be checked via the Asda website.

An Asda spokesperson: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and so some stores will be shut from 9am this morning until it is safe to reopen.

“We will review the situation throughout the day and take in the latest guidance.

“We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has announced that shops in the “most affected areas” of Scotland are shut from 7am to 6pm.

It is unclear which areas this includes, however, the Dundee store is among those closed.

Sainsbury’s has been contacted for clarification on which shops are affected.

Morrisons

Morrisons has not confirmed its plans.

However, the store in Dundee is open as normal.

We have contacted the company for information.

Aldi

No information has been confirmed yet by Aldi.

The retailer has been contacted for more information.

Lidl

It is a similar position for Lidl with no details officially released yet, but the Dundee Kingsway store is open as normal.

The Courier has contacted the firm for details.