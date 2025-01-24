Visitor travelled 350 miles to sneak 3g of cannabis in crisp bag into Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitor travelled 350 miles to sneak 3g of cannabis in crisp bag into Perth Prison

Simon Donnell was visiting an associate in the jail when his bid to introduce drugs via snacks from the vending machine was thwarted.

By Ross Gardiner
Perth Prison
The offence happened in Perth Prison. Image: DC Thomson

A man who travelled almost 350 miles to smuggle less than three grammes of cannabis in a crisp bag from the Perth Prison visiting room vending machine has been fined.

Simon Donnell, from Chelmsley Wood on the edge of Birmingham, was caught trying to introduce the contraband to the Edinburgh Road jail on June 4 last year.

The 33-year-old was snared by eagle-eyed prison staff while he visited a friend behind bars.

Prison officers confronted him after he had dropped wraps of the Class B drug into open packets of crisps he bought.

Donnell returned to Perth and was fined after the court heard the legislation he was prosecuted under had a maximum prison sentence of just 30 days.

Golden blunder

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 2.30pm on June 4 2024, the accused attended at the locus to visit an associate.

“He bought a snack from the vending machine and put it on the table, taking a seat.

“The accused took two small wraps out his pocket and dropped them into an open packet of crisps.

“He offered the packet of crisps to the associate.

“The accused was thereafter challenged by a member of the prison staff and the wraps were discovered.”

Within the wraps was 2.6g of what later tested positive for cannabis.

Guilt admitted

At a hearing in October, Donnell pled guilty to bringing or attempting to bring drugs into prison and sentencing was deferred for reports.

His solicitor Iain McCafferty said: “The court will appreciate he tendered a plea at the first calling and travelled up from the Birmingham area to have the matter dealt with.”

Donnell have been entitled to a 33% discount on the maximum 30-day sentence due to his early plea.

Mr McCafferty said his client receives benefits and acts as a carer for his mother.

Donnell, of Keepers Gate in Chelmsley Wood near Solihull, was fined £420.

