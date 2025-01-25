Celtic v Dundee OFF after damage to Parkhead during Storm Eowyn with new date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Celtic v Dundee OFF after damage to Parkhead during Storm Eowyn with new date revealed

The Premiership clash has been rescheduled for February.

By George Cran
Celtic Park
Celtic Park has been damaged by Storm Eowyn. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Dundee’s trip to champions Celtic is OFF.

The Dark Blues were due to face the Premiership leaders at 3pm this afternoon.

However, damage to Celtic Park due to Storm Eowyn has forced the clash to be postponed.

A Celtic statement said: “Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off.

Dundee and Celtic played out a 3-3 draw earlier this month. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today’s match.

“While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.

“The rearranged fixture will take place on February 5, 2025 with a 7.45pm kick-off.”

Storm Eowyn has caused widespread disruption across the country, find out how it affects Tayside HERE.

