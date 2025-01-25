Celtic v Dundee OFF after damage to Parkhead during Storm Eowyn with new date revealed

Dundee’s trip to champions Celtic is OFF.

The Dark Blues were due to face the Premiership leaders at 3pm this afternoon.

However, damage to Celtic Park due to Storm Eowyn has forced the clash to be postponed.

A Celtic statement said: “Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off.

“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today’s match.

“While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.

“The rearranged fixture will take place on February 5, 2025 with a 7.45pm kick-off.”

