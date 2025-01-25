Dundee FC Celtic v Dundee OFF after damage to Parkhead during Storm Eowyn with new date revealed The Premiership clash has been rescheduled for February. By George Cran January 25 2025, 10:18am January 25 2025, 10:18am Share Celtic v Dundee OFF after damage to Parkhead during Storm Eowyn with new date revealed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5169657/celtic-v-dundee-off-damage-storm-eowyn/ Copy Link 1 comment Celtic Park has been damaged by Storm Eowyn. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Dundee’s trip to champions Celtic is OFF. The Dark Blues were due to face the Premiership leaders at 3pm this afternoon. However, damage to Celtic Park due to Storm Eowyn has forced the clash to be postponed. A Celtic statement said: “Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off. Dundee and Celtic played out a 3-3 draw earlier this month. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS “Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today’s match. “While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority. “The rearranged fixture will take place on February 5, 2025 with a 7.45pm kick-off.” Storm Eowyn has caused widespread disruption across the country, find out how it affects Tayside HERE.
