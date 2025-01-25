Attacker raped young teenager in Stirling

A sex attacker raped a teenage girl in Stirling after she confided in him she was being bullied.

Graham McDermid, 23, pounced on the young teenager on December 7 2022.

The traumatised girl went on to send a WhatsApp message for her mother stating: “He raped me and I am not lying.”

McDermid is now behind bars after he pled guilty to the crime and other attacks on the same victim.

The predator, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, will be sentenced next month.

The girl had been in McDermid’s company on the night of the incident.

They ended up chatting and he “hugged” her as she “disclosed she was being bullied at school”.

Prosecutor Ken McGuire told the High Court in Glasgow McDermid then started suddenly pulling at her clothes.

He then went on to rape the girl, which also involved him pushing her onto a bed.

Mr McGuire said: “She had continually asked him to stop.”

The victim’s mum became aware that night what happened after messages from her distressed daughter.

McDermid was quizzed by police at the time but it was only in June 2023 that he was charged, following forensic results.

The court heard he had also raped the girl earlier in 2022.

This included an occasion when he had “overpowered” her after she had helped him get access to wi-fi.

McDermid admitted the two rape charges and Lord Matthews deferred sentencing for reports.

