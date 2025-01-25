Attacker raped young teenager in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Attacker raped young teenager in Stirling

Graham McDermid attacked the youngster twice in 2022.

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court exterior
McDermid was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow.

A sex attacker raped a teenage girl in Stirling after she confided in him she was being bullied.

Graham McDermid, 23, pounced on the young teenager on December 7 2022.

The traumatised girl went on to send a WhatsApp message for her mother stating: “He raped me and I am not lying.”

McDermid is now behind bars after he pled guilty to the crime and other attacks on the same victim.

The predator, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, will be sentenced next month.

The girl had been in McDermid’s company on the night of the incident.

They ended up chatting and he “hugged” her as she “disclosed she was being bullied at school”.

Prosecutor Ken McGuire told the High Court in Glasgow McDermid then started suddenly pulling at her clothes.

He then went on to rape the girl, which also involved him pushing her onto a bed.

Mr McGuire said: “She had continually asked him to stop.”

The victim’s mum became aware that night what happened after messages from her distressed daughter.

McDermid was quizzed by police at the time but it was only in June 2023 that he was charged, following forensic results.

The court heard he had also raped the girl earlier in 2022.

This included an occasion when he had “overpowered” her after she had helped him get access to wi-fi.

McDermid admitted the two rape charges and Lord Matthews deferred sentencing for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

